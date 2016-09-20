Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

21 organisation errors that make your home messy

press profile homify press profile homify
White Horse Pub, Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd. Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd. Country style kitchen
Loading admin actions …

What does home organisation really mean? In basic terms, it's the steps you take to ensure each room in your home functions effectively as it should, for everyone that lives there. There are, we think, some misconceptions how this can be achieved.

While storage will play a key role in home organisation, that's not the only thing to focus on. So, we've taken some advice from experienced interior designers that know how to tap into real organisational skills. 

If you're ready for a more streamlined home, read on!

1. The biggest mistake you can make is not trying to organise your home and letting it become a free for all

Maison Fleury, Francesca Greco - HOME|Philosophy Francesca Greco - HOME|Philosophy Classic style living room
Francesca Greco —HOME|Philosophy

Francesca Greco - HOME|Philosophy
Francesca Greco —HOME|Philosophy
Francesca Greco - HOME|Philosophy

2. Don't mistake clean for being organised. The two are not the same thing at all, but do go hand in hand

Painted Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones Harvey Jones Kitchens Modern kitchen
Harvey Jones Kitchens

Painted Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones Kitchens
Harvey Jones Kitchens
Harvey Jones Kitchens

3. Keeping surfaces too free of clutter will actually make them harder to use. Keep things you need, where you need them. Just not everything else!

White Horse Pub, Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd. Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd. Country style kitchen
Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd.

White Horse Pub

Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd.
Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd.
Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd.

4. Don't use a fridge as a family message board. It looks untidy and magnets frequently fail so things will be lost

homify KitchenElectronics
homify

homify
homify
homify

5. Don't think that having shelving is enough. You need a better system for how you stack and what goes where

Stainless steel plate racks, The Plate Rack The Plate Rack KitchenCabinets & shelves
The Plate Rack

Stainless steel plate racks

The Plate Rack
The Plate Rack
The Plate Rack

6. Over-stuffing your cabinets will make them hard to navigate. Keep things in their right place

Bespoke Handmade Traditional Kitchen, Williams Ridout Williams Ridout KitchenCabinets & shelves
Williams Ridout

Bespoke Handmade Traditional Kitchen

Williams Ridout
Williams Ridout
Williams Ridout

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Your hallways is a goldmine of organisation just waiting to happen. Make sure you have shoe racks and storage

Mish-Mesh storage Loaf Corridor, hallway & stairsStorage Metal Grey
Loaf

Mish-Mesh storage

Loaf
Loaf
Loaf

8. If you've installed pretty storage in your home, use it. We know you want to keep it neat but it's a functional and fashionable item

Marble Vanity Unit Ligneous Designs BathroomStorage
Ligneous Designs

Marble Vanity Unit

Ligneous Designs
Ligneous Designs
Ligneous Designs

9. Get sensible about small, fiddly items that always tip over or get lost. Condiments and herbs really do need a proper cupboard or drawer

Spice Organisation Urban Myth KitchenStorage
Urban Myth

Spice Organisation

Urban Myth
Urban Myth
Urban Myth

10. Don't go overboard with the storage bins and canisters as you'll have to find a home for them too

Glass Jars Woodquail KitchenStorage
Woodquail

Glass Jars

Woodquail
Woodquail
Woodquail

11. It's a mistake to skip labelling baskets and storage bins. Even if they're transparent, write a label so you don't start throwing just anything inside

House in Belgrano, GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS Modern kitchen
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

House in Belgrano

GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

12. It's easy to do, but too many toys in your kid's room simply doesn't make sense. They'll only play with a few at a time, so how about a clear out?

Little LEIVARS, LEIVARS LEIVARS Eclectic style nursery/kids room
LEIVARS

Little LEIVARS

LEIVARS
LEIVARS
LEIVARS

13. To get really organised you need to think about gathering all your electrical cords together. It's safe, makes it easier to clean and looks far neater

Pond Street, Belsize Architects Belsize Architects Modern media room
Belsize Architects

Pond Street

Belsize Architects
Belsize Architects
Belsize Architects

14. If you collect things try to keep your interests grouped together, rather than spread out. You don't need every book you own out on display!

homify Modern media room
homify

homify
homify
homify

15. Not doing your laundry straight away is a big mistake. The smells and bacteria that can linger are awful so, as soon as you have a load ready, turn the machine on!

Apartamento Residencial APA, Pauline Kubiak Arquitetura Pauline Kubiak Arquitetura Modern garage/shed
Pauline Kubiak Arquitetura

Pauline Kubiak Arquitetura
Pauline Kubiak Arquitetura
Pauline Kubiak Arquitetura

16. Adding too much furniture in a bid to fill a space and make it more useful is an error. Keep things functional and the traffic flowing freely

Cliff Dwelling, Specht Architects Specht Architects Eclectic style dining room
Specht Architects

Cliff Dwelling

Specht Architects
Specht Architects
Specht Architects

17. It's so easy to let your under-bed storage get messy as nobody but you sees it. Don't fall into that habit!

Shortbread Headboard homify BedroomBeds & headboards
homify

Shortbread Headboard

homify
homify
homify

18. Stop telling yourself that you're used to clutter. You aren't, you're just too lazy to clear it all out

Drop-Leaf Tablet Desk, Bee9 Bee9 Study/officeDesks
Bee9

Drop-Leaf Tablet Desk

Bee9
Bee9
Bee9

19. Choosing items that looks good rather than perform perfectly is silly. You know that but you're still tempted by novelty items, aren't you? Try to find a compromise between looks and usability

Urban Nomad Revisited Studio Isabel Quiroga Study/officeDesks Wood Grey
Studio Isabel Quiroga

Urban Nomad Revisited

Studio Isabel Quiroga
Studio Isabel Quiroga
Studio Isabel Quiroga

20. Never throwing anything out is a recipe for home organisation disaster! You must be more ruthless. Remember, if it doesn't work, throw it out. If you don't need it, get rid

Catalogo Furlan Mobili, de-cube de-cube Garages & sheds
de-cube

de-cube
de-cube
de-cube

21. Don't give in to impulse purchases. We're all guilty of the odd shopping extravagance but, when it comes to home items, you need to be sure things will fit, look right and work with the rest of your furniture

Love Me John Nouanesing ArtworkSculptures
John Nouanesing

Love Me

John Nouanesing
John Nouanesing
John Nouanesing

For more home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 17 Refreshingly Easy Cleaning Tips That Actually Work.

Mistakes to avoid for a classy and comfy bathroom
How do you keep your home running smoothly?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks