21 organisation errors that make your home messy

What does home organisation really mean? In basic terms, it's the steps you take to ensure each room in your home functions effectively as it should, for everyone that lives there. There are, we think, some misconceptions how this can be achieved.

While storage will play a key role in home organisation, that's not the only thing to focus on. So, we've taken some advice from experienced interior designers that know how to tap into real organisational skills.

If you're ready for a more streamlined home, read on!