35m² Ruin Gets a Grand Design

In this incredible Ideabook, a dilapidated hunting lodge in Normandy has been miraculously transformed into a luxurious home. Having been abandoned for the best part of fifty years, the once quaint hunting lodge had become a building in total ruin as nature slowly overwhelmed its ancient stone walls.
Franklin Aziz Architecture, a notable architecture firm based in Paris, were the professionals responsible for this award-winning home renovation project. The team proved that no building is beyond repair and that there is always potential for something amazing.
Check it out!
As the photo shows, the hunting lodge was screaming out for repairs. For too long the building had been left at the mercy of time, nature and the elements.
The once humble and quaint lodge had lost most of its features, with the windows being non-existent, internal walls crumbling and the roof long gone.
Most would write this building off and say it's destined for demolition. However, its owners saw past the ruins and imagined something else…
The owners and their architects certainly had more creativity than us! There was no way we could foresee the ruin being transformed into the elegant masterpiece we see standing today.
An incredible amount of work has occurred to make this transformation possible. What could be saved was, but unfortunately a large portion of the building needed to be demolished due to safety reasons. This included internal walls and the entirety of the roof.
Removing these dangerous elements provided opportunity for the small hunting lodge of 35 square metres to be expanded upwards and outwards.
The new building layout is set over two open plan levels, with the total floor space being measured at just over 70m².
The interiors of this home are something special. The design is a unique blend of raw historical elements and modern comforts. Pictured here is the lounge, which is a a cosy, yet fresh and bright space for relaxing and socialising.
One thing you will notice about this renovation project is how timber has been utilised in the final design. Cladding the exterior of the home is a local timber that brings a new dimension into play.
The horizontally laid wood panels look incredible next to the brick and stone, which have been restored back to its former glory.
Original windows were expanded and glass doors were incorporated into the design to ensure that views of the countryside could be enjoyed from the comfort of the home.
By using high thermal glass, the interiors remain a comfortable temperature even during the hottest of summer days.
Our favourite aspect (and the owners' too) is the timber terrace, which protrudes out from the main building.
There are no better views than the ones found up there. Though this terrace is not designed for the faint-hearted, as you will notice that it's barrier-less around its three sides.
