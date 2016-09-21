35m² Ruin Gets a Grand Design

In this incredible Ideabook, a dilapidated hunting lodge in Normandy has been miraculously transformed into a luxurious home. Having been abandoned for the best part of fifty years, the once quaint hunting lodge had become a building in total ruin as nature slowly overwhelmed its ancient stone walls.

Franklin Aziz Architecture, a notable architecture firm based in Paris, were the professionals responsible for this award-winning home renovation project. The team proved that no building is beyond repair and that there is always potential for something amazing.

Check it out!