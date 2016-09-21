Your browser is out-of-date.

15 common garden gaffes we all make (but could avoid)

press profile homify press profile homify
Fruit and Vegetable Garden - East London, Earth Designs Earth Designs Rustic style garden
Unless you're a professional, chances are you make the odd mistake in your garden. Don't worry, so do we, but we thought we would try to put an end to a few of the most avoidable gaffes by listing them here today. 

If you take a second to really think about what you're doing with your gardening, most of these are just common sense. However, it's easy to get carried away with your paradise plans in the heat of the moment.

So, before you pick up that spade in anger, read on and hopefully they'll no longer be problems you'll be owning up to!

1. We applaud garden bravery but don't try to plan too big right from the get go. Make sure you know what you're doing first

Fruit and Vegetable Garden - East London, Earth Designs Earth Designs Rustic style garden
2. Not prepping your soil is a huge error. It needs to be nourished and watered regularly

Femkant Planter In Warm Grey Concrete Adam Christopher Design GardenPlant pots & vases Concrete Grey large flower pot,GRC planter,planter ideas,modern planter,concrete planter,commercial planter,outdoor planter,Geometric planter
3. Have you thought about which parts of your garden get the most and least sun? No? Then how do you know what to plant and where?

Morsø Forno Deluxe Plus Package Heritage Morso GardenFire pits & barbecues
4. Fertiliser isn't an optional extra. Be sure you're using the right amount, and regularly enough, to create the perfect habitat for your blooms

Dodeka Design, Dodeka Dodeka GardenPlant pots & vases
5. Over or under-watering are both huge problems. So, while it is a bit of an exact science, getting to grips with how much water your garden needs is vital

Products, Garden Glory Garden Glory GardenAccessories & decoration
6. Planting too deep might seem like a non-issue but you can actually restrict how many nutrients the roots get. Read planting instructions before housing something in your space

GARDEN, 2A Design 2A Design GardenPlants & flowers
7. Not giving all of your plants enough space is a critical error as, when they grow, everything will become too cramped and hard to untangle

raised timber planters SD GARDEN DESIGNS GardenPlants & flowers
8. Not tackling weeds until you absolutely have to means that you'll have a real task on your hands. Get ahead of the game and remember that prevention is better than cure!

homify GardenPlants & flowers
9. While being too ambitious too quickly can cause you a headache, thinking too small is a little unadventurous! You can do more than just get a couple of pots ready

Metal Garden Troughs - MiaFleur homify GardenPlant pots & vases
10. Not thinking ahead to the finishing touches means you might not leave room for them. Always factor them into your plan right from the start

House in Pune, The Orange Lane The Orange Lane GardenAccessories & decoration
11. Make sure you account for all weather conditions. Otherwise, you might end up with a garden that's only good for summer

homify GardenFurniture
12. Don't give pests a free run, tackle them right at the start! Citronella candles are a natural and effective method of pest control and they look great

Garden Party Lantern Hen and Hammock GardenLighting
13. You might love tropical plants but will they thrive in your garden? Always choose plants according to your climate to avoid disappointment

view to koi pond object architecture GardenPlants & flowers Green garden,garden pond,residential
14. Don't overlook how important it is your plants are able to co-exist. If you fail to account for this, you'll find that certain blooms simply die out

Manutenção e nutrição de jardim residencial, Ecojardim Ecojardim GardenPlants & flowers
15. Don't create something that will be too high-maintenance for you to look after on your own. A grandiose garden might be tempting but it will be a lot of effort!

RHS Chelsea 2015 - Breakthrough Breast Cancer garden Ruth Willmott Classic style garden
For more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 20 Worst Landscaping Mistakes To Make In Your Garden.

21 organisation errors that make your home messy
How many of these mistakes have you made before?

