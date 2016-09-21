15 common garden gaffes we all make (but could avoid)

Unless you're a professional, chances are you make the odd mistake in your garden. Don't worry, so do we, but we thought we would try to put an end to a few of the most avoidable gaffes by listing them here today.

If you take a second to really think about what you're doing with your gardening, most of these are just common sense. However, it's easy to get carried away with your paradise plans in the heat of the moment.

So, before you pick up that spade in anger, read on and hopefully they'll no longer be problems you'll be owning up to!