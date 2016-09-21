Your browser is out-of-date.

19 interior walls you'll think are stone cold stunners

press profile homify press profile homify
TREVINO CHABRAND Taller de Arquitectura, TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio Modern living room
If plaster and paint aren't quite tantalising your home design taste buds enough, and you yearn for some interior texture, perhaps it's time that you embraced some stone walls in your home? 

You might think they'll be a little too dramatic, but interior designers the world over are recognising the inherent beauty of these fabulous divides, seeking to bring them to clients' attention and we want to follow suit by showing you some amazing examples today! 

The best thing is, they look incredible in every room, from your kitchen right through to your master bedroom, so take a look at some of our favourites and think about where you could add one…

1. What a dramatic first impression in a hallway! Chunky, dark slate looks phenomenal

TREVINO CHABRAND Taller de Arquitectura, TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio Modern living room
2. Oooh, what about a touch of heritage to go with your interior stone wall? What craftsmanship!

Residenza estiva, archiplanstudio archiplanstudio
3. The muted tones of this stone wall are lovely, perfectly matching the wooden floor

G_House, AG Interior Design AG Interior Design
4. If you have an indoor pool, you'll naturally be accustomed to a little luxury, so how about a stunning stone wall to go with your swim?

Private Villa, Artesia Artesia Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
5. Listed buildings offer fantastic opportunities for some natural stone walls

escalier métallique design, LBMS. Fabrice Lamouille LBMS. Fabrice Lamouille Stairs Metal
6. Don't think stone has to look too traditional. This space is so contemporary

Vivienda Unifamiliar en Tomiño, Pontevedra (Spain), HUGA ARQUITECTOS HUGA ARQUITECTOS Rustic style living room
7. As a dramatic feature wall, large boulders work amazingly well. What a dining backdrop!

Vivienda unifamiliar en Wamba (Valladolid), ADDEC arquitectos ADDEC arquitectos Dining roomTables
8. The smooth finish here looks so tactile and makes the room feel incredibly relaxing

Casa Cuernavaca, kababie arquitectos kababie arquitectos Eclectic style living room
9. Rugged, super textured stone walls look so at home with some plants in front of them

ZAAV-Casa-Interiores-1342, ZAAV Arquitetura ZAAV Arquitetura Minimalist conservatory
10. Cool slate should look cold, but this fireplace is nothing short of hot

Departamento Club de Golf, kababie arquitectos kababie arquitectos Modern dressing room
11. Pebble walls are quite unusual but don't you feel more relaxed just looking at this one?

Ibiza Style, Kabaz Kabaz Eclectic style bedroom
12. There's no hiding the heritage of this home. What a superb chalet-feel the stone walls give out!

Portfolio, guido anacker photographie guido anacker photographie Industrial style living room
13. It doesn't have to be about texture as smooth stone wall panels make for ultra luxe bathrooms

Badezimmer aus Naturstein, natursteinwolf GmbH & Co. KG - die natursteinmanufaktur natursteinwolf GmbH & Co. KG - die natursteinmanufaktur Scandinavian style bathroom
14. As an eye-catching splashback in your kitchen, unusual stone finishes are ideal, especially when cut as one big slab

Stilvolle Wohnküche aus Naturstein und Holz, Pientka - Faszination Naturstein Pientka - Faszination Naturstein Industrial style kitchen
15. Stone walls can simply melt into the background to showcase something fabulous

AR Design Studio- Abbots Way, AR Design Studio AR Design Studio Modern dining room
AR Design Studio- Abbots Way

16. Uneven chunks make for the most eclectic stone walls. You don't have to be too precise to make a great impression

I Neutri, Artesia Artesia Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
17. What a way to bring a little nature indoors! The natural stone here is the perfect pool accompaniment

Piscina interior cubierta con spa, Gunitec Concept Pools Gunitec Concept Pools Pool
18. Concrete is fast becoming one of the most popular interior design choices out there, so why not start your stone wall journey with something economical?

Mieszkanie na Bemowie, Jacek Tryc-wnętrza Jacek Tryc-wnętrza Modern living room
19. Bold blockwork looks utterly stunning in traditional homes that have contemporary finishes everywhere!

Engel & Völkers Bodrum, Engel & Völkers Bodrum Engel & Völkers Bodrum Modern dining room
Engel & Völkers Bodrum
For more wonderful wall goodness, take a look at this Ideabook: 13 Cool Modern Ideas For Your Walls.

15 common garden gaffes we all make (but could avoid)
Could you be tempted by a stone wall now?

