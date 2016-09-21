19 interior walls you'll think are stone cold stunners

If plaster and paint aren't quite tantalising your home design taste buds enough, and you yearn for some interior texture, perhaps it's time that you embraced some stone walls in your home?

You might think they'll be a little too dramatic, but interior designers the world over are recognising the inherent beauty of these fabulous divides, seeking to bring them to clients' attention and we want to follow suit by showing you some amazing examples today!

The best thing is, they look incredible in every room, from your kitchen right through to your master bedroom, so take a look at some of our favourites and think about where you could add one…