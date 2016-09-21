Family Garden Goes from Drab to Fab!

We think today's project will inspire you to look a little more carefully at your own garden and consider updating it to be a little more exciting and engaging.

While it was never a particularly ugly spot, you'll see in the before pictures that it wasn't exactly inspiring. Thankfully, a wonderful landscaping team came in and changed that no end!

With pretty pathways, beautiful blooms and terrific terraces now in place, we just know that you'll get some great ideas for your own space, so let's take a look…