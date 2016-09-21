Family Garden Goes from Drab to Fab!

We think today's project will inspire you to look a little more carefully at your own garden and consider updating it to be a little more exciting and engaging.
While it was never a particularly ugly spot, you'll see in the before pictures that it wasn't exactly inspiring. Thankfully, a wonderful landscaping team came in and changed that no end!
With pretty pathways, beautiful blooms and terrific terraces now in place, we just know that you'll get some great ideas for your own space, so let's take a look…
Well, you can't deny that this is hardly a garden beyond saving, but it has rather been left to its own devices.
That's not so much a problem, but it's a shame when there's clearly so much potential for beauty. But what would a professional team do with such a sizeable space?
What a difference a well-nourished and loved lawn makes. Most people assume flowers and plants are what makes a garden but we really think a luscious lawn can play just as big a part.
With a gorgeous green blanket laid, everything else will simple be the icing on the cake!
It's a strange thing, but this garden was never awful. It simply didn't work or look as good as it could have.
With patchy hedges, a shabby bench and a general lack of maintenance (other than mowing the lawn) had left this generous garden looking unkempt and uninspiring.
What a staggering difference some stone walls, bustling borders and nourished hedges make.
This garden now looks every inch a quintessential English country dream, worthy of songs being written about it. We're getting the gardening bug just from looking at these after shots.
And just look at those mowed cricket pitch-style stripes!
Can you imagine a nicer way to get from one end of a garden to another? We can't! This long pergola is an absolute winner, offering potential for climber training that will soon have the pergola looking like a green dream.
The full to bursting borders add an extra note of organic beauty and isn't it surprising how natural everything looks? You'd be forgiven for assuming the garden had looked like this for years.
With a newly-perfected garden, you'd naturally need a potting station but, in a space this pretty, something eye-catching was the order of the day. Hence, this lovely octagonal greenhouse!
Built up on its own wooden terrace, we can imagine many happy hours spent tending new blooms in this fabulous little garden room.
What an incredible transformation from a lawless space to a budding gardener's haven!
