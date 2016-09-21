Your browser is out-of-date.

15 modern entrance ideas you can copy at home

homify Modern houses
The way your home entrance looks should be given some real thought. Not only is it the first impression that your house makes on guests, it also sets the tone for how your interior probably looks. 

Architects and gardening professionals alike know the importance of considering your home entrance a little more carefully. Therefore, we thought it might be fun to take a look at some fantastic modern spaces, in order to see what elements you could transplant to your own home and give it a contemporary makeover.

From gorgeous front gardens to eye-catching doors, we've found some great ideas, so let's get right to them!

1. Make the most of an uneven surface

Referenzen- Naturstein, MM NATURSTEIN GMBH MM NATURSTEIN GMBH Modern garden
By adding some really beautiful steps for a dramatic entrance.

2. You don't need a castle to enjoy a moat-like entrance

homify Modern houses
Just don't drop your keys!

3. Large house numbers are cutting edge chic

Casa G, NODO Arquitectura NODO Arquitectura Modern houses
And adding beautiful outdoor lighting as well? That's the cherry on the cake!

4. A wooden walkway

homify Modern houses
Will give your entrance some modern style in the blink of an eye.

5. A custom front door

CASA BALLENA / RAUL DAVILA, Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura
Is one of the most impactful ways to set your entrance apart from everyone else's.

6. A perfectly lit pathway

RESIDENZA TRA ARCHITETTUR A E NATURA , FASE ARCHITETTI ASSOCIATI FASE ARCHITETTI ASSOCIATI Modern houses
Is the ultimate modern touch. Solar lights up the standard even higher!

7. Symmetrical potted plants

Arquitetura e Interiores, BRENO SANTIAGO ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES BRENO SANTIAGO ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES Modern houses
Give your home entrance some real character and authority. Plus, it's a great way to welcome palms without killing them with the UK climate.

8. Nobody ever said that ponds have to be kept in the back garden

Casa La Estancia, DLPS Arquitectos DLPS Arquitectos Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
This is such a cool home entrance!

9. Living walls are the height of contemporary greenery right now

Laurel Rojo, Ranka Follaje Sintético Ranka Follaje Sintético
So what about one next to your front door?

10. A minimalist and totally understated home entrance

Entry door 08023 Architects Modern houses
Will never date or look anything other than modern.

11. A garden jungle actually looks super cool and contemporary

Residência em condomínio, Central de Projetos Central de Projetos Rustic style houses
Go wild with potted blooms and focused lighting.

12. Shingle makes for perfectly neat and weed-free beds

Giardino Di Una Villa Californiano: Riflessi che portano le colline e il panorama direttamente in casa, Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini Modern garden
While small topiary add style, class and modern chic.

13. A double front door is a contemporary take on a classic single door

Reinstalling Character and Charm homify Modern windows & doors
And will look great in any colour, even something vibrant and unusual.

14. Coloured lighting makes a real spectacle of your home entrance

Linkside : Outsized Culmax Oriel Bay Windows Maxlight Modern windows & doors
And gives it such a modern look.

15. Your pathway needs to be on point

Stable Cottage Adam Coupe Photography Limited Country style windows & doors
If you want to add some modern flair to your home entrance! An inch-perfect brick weave will look high-end and totally contemporary.

For more home entrance inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 15 simple ideas that will make your entrance look beautiful.

35m² Ruin Gets a Grand Design
What does your home entrance say about you?

