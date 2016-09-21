15 modern entrance ideas you can copy at home

The way your home entrance looks should be given some real thought. Not only is it the first impression that your house makes on guests, it also sets the tone for how your interior probably looks.

Architects and gardening professionals alike know the importance of considering your home entrance a little more carefully. Therefore, we thought it might be fun to take a look at some fantastic modern spaces, in order to see what elements you could transplant to your own home and give it a contemporary makeover.

From gorgeous front gardens to eye-catching doors, we've found some great ideas, so let's get right to them!