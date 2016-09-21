15 modern entrance ideas you can copy at home

The way your home entrance looks should be given some real thought. Not only is it the first impression that your house makes on guests, it also sets the tone for how your interior probably looks.
Architects and gardening professionals alike know the importance of considering your home entrance a little more carefully. Therefore, we thought it might be fun to take a look at some fantastic modern spaces, in order to see what elements you could transplant to your own home and give it a contemporary makeover.
From gorgeous front gardens to eye-catching doors, we've found some great ideas, so let's get right to them!
By adding some really beautiful steps for a dramatic entrance.
And adding beautiful outdoor lighting as well? That's the cherry on the cake!
Is one of the most impactful ways to set your entrance apart from everyone else's.
Is the ultimate modern touch. Solar lights up the standard even higher!
Give your home entrance some real character and authority. Plus, it's a great way to welcome palms without killing them with the UK climate.
This is such a cool home entrance!
So what about one next to your front door?
Will never date or look anything other than modern.
Go wild with potted blooms and focused lighting.
While small topiary add style, class and modern chic.
And will look great in any colour, even something vibrant and unusual.
And gives it such a modern look.
If you want to add some modern flair to your home entrance! An inch-perfect brick weave will look high-end and totally contemporary.
