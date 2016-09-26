Décor do's and don'ts from a pro

Not all of us have the means of ringing up a professional interior designer whenever we feel like zhooshing up a space. Most of us go at it alone, armed only with determination and a strong sense of inspiration. This certainly increases the odds that we may make one or two (or 22) home design mistakes throughout our lives.
But not to worry, as homify is always here with some tips and tricks on how to up the style and minimise the errors. Today we take a look at regular blunders committed by most (if not all) of us that the experts say “nay” to, and also the more positive alternatives that they voted “yay” for.
Yes, you are allowed to treat yourself to custom-made window treatment (whether it’s curtains or blinds) if your windows are unusually shaped. Buying an off-the-rack solution could make the situation worse, like making a small room look even smaller.
Rather opt for a professional touch to get the professional look!
Do not let those salespeople bully you into buying a colour just because they love it or it’s on sale. They haven’t been to your house and they have no idea what your personal style is like.
Repeat to yourself: “My opinion matters!”
If you can take some of those colour samples home with you (whether it’s paint or fabric), by all means go for it. This will help you see what the colour looks like in your actual space.
And remember that as the lighting changes throughout the day, so do those hues. Thus, better give yourself longer than 5 minutes to make a decision.
Do not get married to a design idea that you saw in a storeroom or on a website somewhere and plan to copy it as is. It might not be suitable for your own space.
Be open to suggestions and make sure your sixth sense (that little voice that always tells you to be sensible) is in on your design decisions.
Taking fabric samples home with you is not just about seeing how the sunlight changes them. Test them out by seeing what spills and stains do to those fabrics. Or how easy they are to vacuum, etc.
This will help prepare you for the day when a guest spills wine on your living room rug, for instance.
Do not feel that you need to include a piece in the room just because you got it for free. For example, those coasters you got with your desk purchase doesn’t necessarily need to go in your study.
The overall and finished effect needs to be balanced, stylish, and durable. Unless you’re a full-fledged professional, elements that are last-minute (or unplanned) purchases will usually look the part!
Space is valuable, especially in smaller homes. That means that a few centimetres can make a lot of difference, whether it’s table legs or sofa arms.
Thus, if a large couch with overstuffed arms makes that room look too cluttered, rather opt for a piece with a thinner or track arm for a clean and modern look.
Colour-coding your interiors are fine, as long as you can still distinguish between the wall and the side table! Rather opt for different hues of the same colour (for example, sky blue, arctic blue, sapphire blue, etc.) to pull the room together.
Otherwise, have fun with different colours that complement each other. Contrasting tones could also work (blue vs. orange), but just make sure the overall effect isn’t an eyesore.
Want more design advice? Then see these: 12 Simple Dos And Don’ts For Interior Design Beginners.