Décor do's and don'ts from a pro

Not all of us have the means of ringing up a professional interior designer whenever we feel like zhooshing up a space. Most of us go at it alone, armed only with determination and a strong sense of inspiration. This certainly increases the odds that we may make one or two (or 22) home design mistakes throughout our lives.

But not to worry, as homify is always here with some tips and tricks on how to up the style and minimise the errors. Today we take a look at regular blunders committed by most (if not all) of us that the experts say “nay” to, and also the more positive alternatives that they voted “yay” for.