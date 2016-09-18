Top 5 Projects of the Week: Tell-Tale Signs Your Home is Cared For to Low-Cost Garden Improvements

Think of our Top 5 like your Netflix account. Namely, bringing all your favourite things together in one, easy to find place.
We're very democratic here at homify so this, for the uninitiated, is how it works: you, dear readers, click on the articles and we watch what soars highest. Here, you'll find the five articles that rose to the heavens, riding the wave of your interest all the way to this handy round up.
This past week you were particularly struck with home furnishing as we our three most read Ideabooks were; tell-tale signs your home is tidy and cared for; interior design mistakes (and how to avoid them) and brilliantly thrifty ways you can improve your home. There was also time to make the most of the good weather as we ventured outside with our low-cost ways to improve your garden and ideas for unforgettable evening get-togethers.
There's a huge array of thought-provoking and life-bettering tips so let's not waste time!
The doorbell chimes – they’re here! Your friends/colleagues/neighbour/in-laws have dropped by for a visit, and you frantically scan those interiors while on your way to the door to make sure everything is neat as a pin.
How do you know those rooms are clean enough, tidy enough, and presentable enough for your guests? More importantly, how do you judge that your layout and choice of furniture placements are practical enough to ensure easy living for you and your household?
How about these ten tips right here?
Nobody's perfect, but we all want our home furnishing to be, so how can we avoid making silly interior design mistakes that will ruin the aesthetics we're working so hard for?
Well, we decided to gather some of the most common offenders then look at how top interior designers manage to sidestep them. We're not just going to tell you what the worst mistakes are, we're also going to give you the solutions. Generous to a fault, aren't we?
From living room sets that are too matchy-matchy to lighting that simply doesn't do the job, prepare to become an expert at avoiding design potholes!
If you're anything like us, even when you've finished decorating your house completely, you'll still be tempted to tweak and look for ways to upgrade. We're just never totally happy!
In a bid to help you combat your need to keep adding, altering and accessorising, we've taken inspiration from some of the incredible interior designers out there and found some brilliant yet cost-effective ways to add a little freshness to your home design.
From kitchens to bedrooms and every room in between, we've found some fantastic ideas, so prepare to be blown away by these brilliant budget hacks!
It's all very well wanting to create a stunning professional-inspired garden, but what if you simply don't have the budget for expensive additions and complicated design schemes?
Well, we are here today to give you the lowdown on how you can get the gorgeous garden look for less. You might need to roll up your sleeves, get stuck into some gardening and get your hands dirty for some of these, but it's better than reaching for your wallet, don't you think?
With the summer months drawing to a close, we need to start thinking about how we can still enjoy our gardens and we think we have the answer. Evening outdoor get-togethers are always fun and let us all bask in the joy of a little al fresco dining, starlit conversation and good times
With that in mind, take a look at what we think are some of the most beautiful gardens that make evening entertaining a doddle. It's all about the right outdoor lighting, ambience and furniture and we know that once you've read this article, you'll have a great handle on how to freshen up your garden for a little nighttime socialising!