Old Family Home in Bath Gets Modern

This amazing property, primarily constructed of sturdy stone and shining glass, is located in the English city of Bath. The historical feel of the home is no accident, with the stone building originally used as the town Meeting House before undergoing its first residential conversion in the 1990s. A more recent home renovation has since been undertaken by the talented architects at Designscape, with the objective of providing a counterpoint to the solid stone building through the addition of a glass extension and linking corridor.
The extension is built from a timber frame and clad in cedar slats to produce an ephemeral quality in contrast to the stark stone of the original structure. The result is a beautiful blend of classic strength and modern finishes, which combine to create a unique home oozing charm and character.
When viewed from this vantage the home presents an historical air, with the stark grey stone drawing the gaze of onlookers. Warm light emanating from the living areas softens the sturdy stance of the original building as our eyes follow its grey angles downward, where we're presented with a modern, glass extension to the right-hand side.
The lush, green lawn and rustic garden bed in the back garden of the property complete the scene, evoking rural appeal amidst the Bath neighbourhood.
Upon closer inspection of the extension we can see that the cedar slats decorating this space have already begun to fade through exposure to the elements, an effect that beautifully complements the rustic appeal of the age-worn stone.
The slats are not limited to decorating the bedroom, however, as they snake around the side of the property, beautifully framing the courtyard and constructing a simple yet stylish bench on which to relax outdoors.
Moving through to the interior of the extension and we can see that is being used as a bedroom, with simple furnishing scattered throughout. The space is homely and comfortable and the large sliding doors facilitate ease of access to the courtyard, potentially transforming the space to combine elements of indoor and outdoor living.
Natural light and fresh air can be invited to flow inside at will, while the glazed glass helps to preserve internal heat during winter.
The courtyard area of the home has not only been delicately framed through the extension of the cedar slats, but also through the growth of a thriving vegetable patch just across the way. Stone continues to play a strong role in the aesthetic appeal of this space, with the grey of the original building towering over the courtyard and almost seeping into the tiles below.
Springtime would play host to a range of natural activity outdoors, all readily observed from the sleek, cedar bench.
Around the side of the home we can also see the combination of grey stone, pale cedar and shining glass working in synergy to create a calm, modern effect. This small corridor provides a link between the original, stone building and the bedroom extension and houses another beautiful patch of refreshing, green garden.
When the sunshine streams in overhead it appears blissful, calm and modern, subtly adding to the ambience of the house as a whole.
