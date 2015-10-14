Old Family Home in Bath Gets Modern

This amazing property, primarily constructed of sturdy stone and shining glass, is located in the English city of Bath. The historical feel of the home is no accident, with the stone building originally used as the town Meeting House before undergoing its first residential conversion in the 1990s. A more recent home renovation has since been undertaken by the talented architects at Designscape, with the objective of providing a counterpoint to the solid stone building through the addition of a glass extension and linking corridor.

The extension is built from a timber frame and clad in cedar slats to produce an ephemeral quality in contrast to the stark stone of the original structure. The result is a beautiful blend of classic strength and modern finishes, which combine to create a unique home oozing charm and character.

Let's take a look around…