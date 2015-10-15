Designed by Clear Architects in Essex, UK, the Upside Down Homes present a novel alternative to traditional warehouse conversions, in which the living quarters are usually located on the ground floor, with the upper levels partitioned to accommodate bedrooms.

Originally a former Victorian warehouse, the building now plays host to two luxury residential homes. Each has been constructed with stunning open plan living areas that take advantage of rustic, exposed beams, and a raft of windows to invite light into the space.

Crowning the homes is a newly added rooftop terrace, with a stunning, modern stairwell providing the perfect means of ascension to enjoy the summer sun from a private area.

Let's take a tour and witness the impressive transformation of a once derelict warehouse into two stylish modern houses.