24 creative ideas to use stone stylishly in your garden

Referenzen- Naturstein, MM NATURSTEIN GMBH MM NATURSTEIN GMBH Modern walls & floors
When it comes to thinking about gorgeous materials that are suitable for use in your garden, we think there are a few obvious choices. However, one you might not instantly consider is stone. 

It's a natural gardening product so the fit is perfect, but if you haven't thought of incorporating decorative garden stones into your garden projects before, it might be tricky to get your head around. Therefore, we've found some amazing projects making perfect use of garden stones, completed by talented landscape architects, that we know will have you going crazy for stone detailing.

Take a look and be inspired by these stone and garden projects. 


1. External stone clad walls look amazing

Referenzen- Naturstein, MM NATURSTEIN GMBH MM NATURSTEIN GMBH Modern walls & floors
MM NATURSTEIN GMBH

When combining that stone-clad wall with the garden stone look, the raw and natural vibe of this design (and we’re talking about both the house and the garden) gets a firm and stylish boost. 

Notice how those rectangular little beddings complement the linear style of the house’s modern design, its windows, etc. 


2. Large pebble beds sure are low-maintenance

Aménagement complet pour un jardin de centre ville, EURL OLIVIER DUBOIS EURL OLIVIER DUBOIS Modern garden
EURL OLIVIER DUBOIS

Even large pebbles for a garden can be most suitable – maybe not for standing or walking on, but definitely to splash some style and detail around. 


3. Slate gravel, topped with chunky boulders, is eye-catching

Piscine, Schwein Aménagement Schwein Aménagement Tropical style garden Stone Grey
Schwein Aménagement

4. Stone chips look great and improve drainage!

Palissade IdeAL bois composite aluminium, Deck-linéa Deck-linéa Modern garden
Deck-linéa

5. Rockery gardens are easy to create and need little ongoing care

Jardin japonais à Enghien-les-Bains, Taffin Taffin Asian style garden
Taffin

6. Bright white stones are ideal for Zen settings

Création d’un univers contemporain intégrant une terrasse mixte, travertin de marbre blanc et bois composite gris anthracite, un parterre en palis d’ardoise avec éclairage et fontaine, EURL OLIVIER DUBOIS EURL OLIVIER DUBOIS Modern garden
EURL OLIVIER DUBOIS

7. Mix and match your stones and their sizes for an eye-popping display

Jardin japonais et zen, DCPAYSAGE DCPAYSAGE Asian style garden Iron/Steel Wood effect
DCPAYSAGE

8. Smooth stones contrast perfectly with spiky plants

Jardin escalier, Eurl Créations Rénovations Services Eurl Créations Rénovations Services Eclectic style garden
Eurl Créations Rénovations Services

9. Colour-coordinated stones blend with raised beds

Cloître de l’Abbaye de Neumünster, Digitale Paysage Digitale Paysage Modern garden
Digitale Paysage

10. You can even invest in rustic stone flower pots

Jardin de particulier , SCHAEDELE PAYSAGISTE SCHAEDELE PAYSAGISTE Modern garden
SCHAEDELE PAYSAGISTE

11. A stone feature wall will finish your garden off to perfection

Réalisation contemporaine dans le pays d'Aix, atelier Cédric Bonin atelier Cédric Bonin Mediterranean style garden
atelier Cédric Bonin

12. Keep and restore any existing stonework to give it a new lease of life

JARDIN - SAINT-TROPEZ, PASSAGE CITRON PASSAGE CITRON Mediterranean style garden
PASSAGE CITRON

13. Pebbles can hide an unsightly drain cover but still promote good drainage

Rénovation d'une maison - TOULOUSE, Atelier d'architecture Pilon & Georges Atelier d'architecture Pilon & Georges Asian style garden
Atelier d&#39;architecture Pilon &amp; Georges

14. Rock pools are a gorgeous feature and are relatively self-maintaining

Jardin japonais à Enghien-les-Bains, Taffin Taffin Asian style garden
Taffin

15. Gabion-style wall inserts are a modern and fantastic garden idea that look stunning

Aménagement d'un tour de piscine esprit contemporain, EURL OLIVIER DUBOIS EURL OLIVIER DUBOIS Modern garden
EURL OLIVIER DUBOIS

16. If you've got the space and the passion for Japanese garden styles, how about recreating a full size one?

homify Asian style garden
homify

17. Stone perimeter walls look beautiful and authoritative

homify Mediterranean style garden
homify

18. Pebbles are in their element when surrounding a striking water feature

Titelbild, Fischer Garten-und Landschaftsbau GmbH Fischer Garten-und Landschaftsbau GmbH Classic style garden
Fischer Garten-und Landschaftsbau GmbH

19. Large stones really finish off a path perfectly

Gartengestaltung, Oswald Gärten Oswald Gärten Eclectic style garden
Oswald Gärten

20. Self-contained little displays always look neater finished with stones

Referenzen II, MM NATURSTEIN GMBH MM NATURSTEIN GMBH Classic style garden Stone
MM NATURSTEIN GMBH

21. Unusual stone walls get our vote as a lovely garden feature

Referenzen- Naturstein, MM NATURSTEIN GMBH MM NATURSTEIN GMBH Modern garden
MM NATURSTEIN GMBH

22. Use hollowed stones as striking planters. This is ideal for succulents!

Referenzen II, MM NATURSTEIN GMBH MM NATURSTEIN GMBH Classic style garden Stone
MM NATURSTEIN GMBH

23. You don't have to get everything millimetre perfect with rustic stone displays

Englischer Garten, Senden, Tina Brodkorb Landschaftsarchitektur Tina Brodkorb Landschaftsarchitektur Country style garden
Tina Brodkorb Landschaftsarchitektur

24. If you're feeling really adventurous, how about building a stone pizza oven? Tasty!

Backofen, wohnfeuer wohnfeuer Eclectic style garden Stone
wohnfeuer

Bonus idea: Really tiny pebbles

Jardin du Donjon, Digitale Paysage Digitale Paysage
Digitale Paysage

How about going even smaller than pebbles and opting for a gravel walkway in-between your pretty plants? Just be sure to include decent edging to keep that design as neat as possible.


Bonus idea: Blending stone with everything else

Naturgarten, Buldern, Tina Brodkorb Landschaftsarchitektur Tina Brodkorb Landschaftsarchitektur Modern garden
Tina Brodkorb Landschaftsarchitektur

Don't overlook the style possibilities when mixing decorative garden stones with other eye-catching textures… like wood. 


Bonus idea: Complement your garden stone pathway

Plank Paving to Create an Elegant Enterance Kate Eyre Garden Design Modern garden Kate Eyre Garden Design, Kate Eyre, Balau, Decking, Outdoor Seating, Cedar Cladding, Lawn, Grass, Garden Design, Contemporary, Modern, Raised Bed, Porcelain, Patio, South Facing, Planting, Decking Design, Stepping Stones, Pathway, Garden Storage, Jasmine, Plants, Private, Garden Furniture, Heuchera, Clematis, Phormium
Kate Eyre Garden Design

Plank Paving to Create an Elegant Enterance

See how visually arresting this pathway becomes after sprinkling some gravel in-between those stepping stones? An ideal way to combine a raw, natural look with a structural, pre-planned design. 

Ready to try some more fresh outdoor styles? See these 13 fantastic flooring ideas for a stylish garden or patio.


Which of these stone garden ideas did you like best?

