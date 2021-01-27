24 creative ideas to use stone stylishly in your garden

When it comes to thinking about gorgeous materials that are suitable for use in your garden, we think there are a few obvious choices. However, one you might not instantly consider is stone.
It's a natural gardening product so the fit is perfect, but if you haven't thought of incorporating decorative garden stones into your garden projects before, it might be tricky to get your head around. Therefore, we've found some amazing projects making perfect use of garden stones, completed by talented landscape architects, that we know will have you going crazy for stone detailing.
Take a look and be inspired by these stone and garden projects.
When combining that stone-clad wall with the garden stone look, the raw and natural vibe of this design (and we’re talking about both the house and the garden) gets a firm and stylish boost.
Notice how those rectangular little beddings complement the linear style of the house’s modern design, its windows, etc.
Even large pebbles for a garden can be most suitable – maybe not for standing or walking on, but definitely to splash some style and detail around.
How about going even smaller than pebbles and opting for a gravel walkway in-between your pretty plants? Just be sure to include decent edging to keep that design as neat as possible.
Don't overlook the style possibilities when mixing decorative garden stones with other eye-catching textures… like wood.
See how visually arresting this pathway becomes after sprinkling some gravel in-between those stepping stones? An ideal way to combine a raw, natural look with a structural, pre-planned design.
