24 creative ideas to use stone stylishly in your garden

When it comes to thinking about gorgeous materials that are suitable for use in your garden, we think there are a few obvious choices. However, one you might not instantly consider is stone.

It's a natural gardening product so the fit is perfect, but if you haven't thought of incorporating decorative garden stones into your garden projects before, it might be tricky to get your head around. Therefore, we've found some amazing projects making perfect use of garden stones, completed by talented landscape architects, that we know will have you going crazy for stone detailing.

Take a look and be inspired by these stone and garden projects.



