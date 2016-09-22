Sad Wasteland to Garden Wonderland

Sad gardens are such a waste of potentially amazing space. However, today's project shows it's almost worth neglecting the outdoors a little, if it means you get to call in a team of landscapers to totally overhaul it.
From a wasted, unhappy and uninspiring patch of threadbare grass to a stunning, sociable garden, we just know you're going to be blown away by this transformation!
Let's go take a look…
We salute the owners of this house for having a go at making this garden a little more friendly and fun, but let's be totally honest and say it was a losing battle.
This is not a space that can be transformed by an amateur hand as the varying levels, uneven surface and large scale of the project would simply be too much to take on.
We think this was probably supposed to be a patio at some point but it failed miserably.
The one thing we will say about this project so far is that the space itself is huge, offering serious potential to be stunning if the right team take it to task.
Now this is a terrace! Built up high to offer gorgeous views of the rest of the space, this stunning sociable area has transformed what was a real let down of a garden.
Simply furnished with an elegant dining set and perfectly accessorised with some shaped box hedge, this is the high end terrace the garden deserved all along.
The lower levels of this newly upgraded garden are no less beautiful than the eye-catching terrace, as there are numerous fabulous touches to admire.
One of our favourites is this unique patio design, which really personalises the space and shows that thought was put into every inch of ground.
Extending out from the terrace elevation are these stunning built-in beds, which are the perfect location for some statement plants.
What's even more fascinating is that this particular example is actually a water feature that overlooks the lawn. With pretty outdoor lighting, we can only imagine how incredible this spot must look at night!
Finished in rustic render, the terrace is reached via a set of perfectly positioned stairs and we think there is such a gravitas to this set up.
What was an uneven and hard to navigate 'family garden' is now an absolutely stunning slice of paradise that everyone can enjoy. Fabulous!
For more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 18 Garden Fences That'll Get The Neighbours Talking.