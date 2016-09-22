21 outdoor lighting ideas to make your home shine

Outdoor lighting is the perfect way to finish off both your beautiful home façade and a well thought out garden so, if you haven't illuminated your property yet, read on!

We've found some stunning examples of how other people have lit their homes and gardens and know that you'll feel motivated to give your own a little more consideration. Armed with these inspiring pictures, your electrician will be able to recreate whatever look you like best, in no time at all.

Let's take a look…