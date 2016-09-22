Your browser is out-of-date.

21 outdoor lighting ideas to make your home shine

homify Front doors
Outdoor lighting is the perfect way to finish off both your beautiful home façade and a well thought out garden so, if you haven't illuminated your property yet, read on!

We've found some stunning examples of how other people have lit their homes and gardens and know that you'll feel motivated to give your own a little more consideration. Armed with these inspiring pictures, your electrician will be able to recreate whatever look you like best, in no time at all.

Let's take a look…

1. Under-rafter lighting looks gorgeous on eye-catching roofs

Musterhaus Mannheim 159, Skapetze Lichtmacher
Skapetze Lichtmacher

Musterhaus Mannheim 159

Skapetze Lichtmacher
Skapetze Lichtmacher
Skapetze Lichtmacher

2. Your trees are a natural choice for some cool illumination!

Villa particulier ALPES MARITIMES, Artlight Design
Artlight Design

Artlight Design
Artlight Design
Artlight Design

3. Warm white lighting will make your home look welcoming and friendly

Riggsacre, Corbridge, MWE Architects
MWE Architects

Riggsacre, Corbridge

MWE Architects
MWE Architects
MWE Architects

4. Colourful façade lighting will really make your home stand out

Vivienda unifamiliar en Ibiza, Ivan Torres Architects
Ivan Torres Architects

Ivan Torres Architects
Ivan Torres Architects
Ivan Torres Architects

5. Simple wall lanterns give gardens day-to-night functionality

VILLA AUCH, HL Héctor Lucatero arquitectos
HL Héctor Lucatero arquitectos

HL Héctor Lucatero arquitectos
HL Héctor Lucatero arquitectos
HL Héctor Lucatero arquitectos

6. Fairy lights are a steadfast favourite and you can go wild with them!

Private Villa in French Riviera, Cannata&Partners Lighting Design
Cannata&amp;Partners Lighting Design

Private Villa in French Riviera

Cannata&Partners Lighting Design
Cannata&amp;Partners Lighting Design
Cannata&Partners Lighting Design

7. A perfectly-lit terrace finishes a garden off perfectly

Scotlarch Decking from Russwood
Russwood—Flooring—Cladding—Decking

Scotlarch Decking from Russwood

Russwood - Flooring - Cladding - Decking
Russwood—Flooring—Cladding—Decking
Russwood - Flooring - Cladding - Decking

8. Funky globe lighting works well with contemporary homes

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

9. If you have a pool, why not make that your main source of illumination?

House HU, CONIX RDBM Architects
CONIX RDBM Architects

CONIX RDBM Architects
CONIX RDBM Architects
CONIX RDBM Architects

10. Wall lighting that creates beautiful shapes makes functionality fun

Restructuration Maison de Village, Lautrefabrique
Lautrefabrique

Lautrefabrique
Lautrefabrique
Lautrefabrique

11. Porch lighting offers a security aspect, so make it as bright as possible

homify Front doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

12. A twinkly garden path ups any garden's style credentials

La Casa de las Sirenas, Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos
Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos

Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos
Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos
Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos

13. Don't forget that your garage or car port can be part of the lighting spectacle!

homify Mediterranean style garage/shed
homify

homify
homify
homify

14. How's this for lighting your garden in a different way?

Totem, Rotomod Rotomod GardenLighting
Rotomod

Rotomod
Rotomod
Rotomod

15. Path lanterns keep your garden lighting elegant and classy

Sélection Outdoor, Astéri Astéri GardenLighting
Astéri

Astéri
Astéri
Astéri

16. Try to choose lighting that works with your home's style

Decoración e iluminación exterior con aires vintage, OutSide Tech Light
OutSide Tech Light

OutSide Tech Light
OutSide Tech Light
OutSide Tech Light

17. Oversized string lights make any home and garden look like a festival

La Bella Candela
La Bella Candela

La Bella Candela
La Bella Candela
La Bella Candela

18. Are you a little wacky and eclectic? Perhaps your garden lighting should be too?

Éclairez votre espace extérieur..., NEDGIS
NEDGIS

NEDGIS
NEDGIS
NEDGIS

19. Taking inspiration from around the world works wonders for creating a seductive and intriguing façade

Private Villa, Morocco, Moroccan Bazaar
Moroccan Bazaar

Private Villa, Morocco

Moroccan Bazaar
Moroccan Bazaar
Moroccan Bazaar

20. Bend the rules with your outdoor lighting and opt for indoor lamps!

Lámparas solares Gacoli, Comercial Martens
Comercial Martens

Comercial Martens
Comercial Martens
Comercial Martens

21. Lighting different segments of your garden will really spotlight features you're proud of!

Party garden in Sevenoaks, Kent, Earth Designs
Earth Designs

Party garden in Sevenoaks, Kent

Earth Designs
Earth Designs
Earth Designs

For more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 17 Ways To Have A Lovely Garden (And Not Die Trying).

How is the outside of your home lit?

