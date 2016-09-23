Your browser is out-of-date.

16 exciting modern ideas for dull suburban gardens

press profile homify press profile homify
homify Modern garden
So many people think their suburban garden can't be anything fun or exciting, but we're here to show you that if you can dream it, you can build it. With the help of a landscaper, perhaps!

There are endless possibilities to put your gardening skills to the test in your outdoor space so, if you've been labouring under the misunderstanding that a luscious lawn is the best that you can hope for, prepare to feel more inspired than ever before to get modern.

1. This segmented artistic garden is nothing short of amazing! The colourful additions and partitioned social areas are beautiful

Party garden in Sevenoaks, Kent, Earth Designs Earth Designs Modern garden
Earth Designs

Party garden in Sevenoaks, Kent

Earth Designs
Earth Designs
Earth Designs

2. With tall fencing, this beautiful modern suburban courtyard feels like a private haven

Slim & Subtle Rear Garden homify Modern garden
homify

Slim & Subtle Rear Garden

homify
homify
homify

3. Trellis fencing keeps this space a little more interesting and perfect green ensures everything remains classic

homify Modern garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

4. Potted box hedge and designer patio furniture combine to make this a real slice of heaven

​Back garden at Bedford Gardens House. Nash Baker Architects Ltd Modern garden
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

​Back garden at Bedford Gardens House.

Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

5. When lawns don't appeal in your suburban garden, how about eye-catching gabions?

Small Garden with a Very Steep Slope Yorkshire Gardens Modern garden
Yorkshire Gardens

Small Garden with a Very Steep Slope

Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens

6. Bright white, smoothly rendered walls are so modernist and striking

Brudenell Avenue, Canford Cliffs, Poole, David James Architects & Partners Ltd David James Architects & Partners Ltd Modern garden
David James Architects &amp; Partners Ltd

Brudenell Avenue, Canford Cliffs, Poole

David James Architects & Partners Ltd
David James Architects &amp; Partners Ltd
David James Architects & Partners Ltd

7. Everything you could need is in this modern space, from a pizza oven to a party annex!

patio with raised sitting area and suspended brick barbecue Progressive Design London Modern garden
Progressive Design London

patio with raised sitting area and suspended brick barbecue

Progressive Design London
Progressive Design London
Progressive Design London

8. The playful use of shapes here is such a modern take on traditional garden additions

A Garden Located in Broadgates Road with a Great Landscape, BTL Property LTD BTL Property LTD Modern garden
BTL Property LTD

A Garden Located in Broadgates Road with a Great Landscape

BTL Property LTD
BTL Property LTD
BTL Property LTD

9. Modular bench seating, gorgeous lighting and luxe materials have created a modern masterpiece

Indoor-outdoor fluidity MyLandscapes Garden Design Modern garden indoor,outdoor,garden
MyLandscapes Garden Design

Indoor-outdoor fluidity

MyLandscapes Garden Design
MyLandscapes Garden Design
MyLandscapes Garden Design

10. Self-contained raised beds give this space a really organised and contemporary look

A low-maintenance entertaining space Lush Garden Design Modern garden
Lush Garden Design

A low-maintenance entertaining space

Lush Garden Design
Lush Garden Design
Lush Garden Design

11. With social functions given more focus than green additions, this is a suburban hotspot!

Terrace with furniture Gardenplan Design Modern garden
Gardenplan Design

Terrace with furniture

Gardenplan Design
Gardenplan Design
Gardenplan Design

12. Grey hues tap into the current trend for more industrial vibes. The slabs here are smooth and stunning

homify Modern garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

13. If you're going to go all out with your modern garden, a dramatic greenhouse is a must! What a great way to grow some food, even in a city location

itv's Love Your Garden with Alan Titchmarsh Solardome Industries Limited Modern garden
Solardome Industries Limited

itv's Love Your Garden with Alan Titchmarsh

Solardome Industries Limited
Solardome Industries Limited
Solardome Industries Limited

14. Small spaces don't have to be hopeless. Just look at this wonderful little garden!

Brackenbury House, Neil Dusheiko Architects Neil Dusheiko Architects Modern garden
Neil Dusheiko Architects

Brackenbury House

Neil Dusheiko Architects
Neil Dusheiko Architects
Neil Dusheiko Architects

15. Including bright colours in your garden is a modern trend that looks set to stay

Contemporary Garden - North London, Earth Designs Earth Designs Modern garden Wood Purple/Violet
Earth Designs

Contemporary Garden—North London

Earth Designs
Earth Designs
Earth Designs

16. Vibrant seating and attention-grabbing sectional fencing all work to create a modern masterpiece!

Modern English Courtyard Garden Rosemary Coldstream Garden Design Limited Modern garden
Rosemary Coldstream Garden Design Limited

Modern English Courtyard Garden

Rosemary Coldstream Garden Design Limited
Rosemary Coldstream Garden Design Limited
Rosemary Coldstream Garden Design Limited

For more modern garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 24 Creative Ideas To Use Stone Stylishly In Your Garden.

21 outdoor lighting ideas to make your home shine
Could a modern look work in your garden?

Discover home inspiration!

