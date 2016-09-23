16 exciting modern ideas for dull suburban gardens

So many people think their suburban garden can't be anything fun or exciting, but we're here to show you that if you can dream it, you can build it. With the help of a landscaper, perhaps!

There are endless possibilities to put your gardening skills to the test in your outdoor space so, if you've been labouring under the misunderstanding that a luscious lawn is the best that you can hope for, prepare to feel more inspired than ever before to get modern.