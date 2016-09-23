Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 room-enhancing modern wall ideas for your home

press profile homify press profile homify
Apartamento A3_Reabilitação Arquitectura + Design Interiores, Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores Eclectic style living room
Loading admin actions …

You've got plenty of walls in your home but how are you going to decorate them? Paint, patterns, art? There are a host of fabulous ways to make a little more of the structural elements of your home design and we've found some of the best.

Interior designers know the value of adding some extra style to your walls, so take a look at these recommended methods for doing so and see which might look amazing in your home!

1. Wallpaper is a quick and easy way to change up your walls and, with every conceivable pattern available, you'll be spoilt for choice!

Apartamento Graça, Espaço Mínimo Espaço Mínimo Eclectic style kitchen
Espaço Mínimo

Espaço Mínimo
Espaço Mínimo
Espaço Mínimo

2. Mirrors are a great way to make a wall more exciting. Plus, if you choose large ones, they'll make the room seem bigger

Apartamento Saldanha_Reabilitação Arquitectura + Design Interiores, Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores Eclectic style living room
Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores

Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores
Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores
Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores

3. Screens might usually be used to divide a room but they also make amazing wall adornments. We love this example, which sees them repurposed as a headboard!

HAPPY HOME 2014, ROSA PURA HOME STORE ROSA PURA HOME STORE Mediterranean style bedroom
ROSA PURA HOME STORE

ROSA PURA HOME STORE
ROSA PURA HOME STORE
ROSA PURA HOME STORE

4. Art belongs on walls so, if you're a keen collector, make sure you're displaying your collection in the best place

Apartamento A3_Reabilitação Arquitectura + Design Interiores, Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores Eclectic style living room
Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores

Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores
Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores
Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores

5. Texture is an easy way to make walls a little more dynamic. A rustic screed finish will add a wealth of personality

THE AZÓIA´S JEWEL, pedro quintela studio pedro quintela studio Country style living room Wood effect
pedro quintela studio

pedro quintela studio
pedro quintela studio
pedro quintela studio

6. Decals are a modern trend that looks set to stay, as they're fast to apply and can be removed without leaving any damage

AP Home Office - Sintra, MUDA Home Design MUDA Home Design Scandinavian style study/office
MUDA Home Design

AP Home Office—Sintra

MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Displaying treasured photographs on your walls looks great, so why not splurge and get your firm favourites blown up to a large size and professionally framed?

Mini T1, José Tiago Rosa José Tiago Rosa Minimalist living room
José Tiago Rosa

José Tiago Rosa
José Tiago Rosa
José Tiago Rosa

8. If you have a budding artist in the house, murals and frescos are a wonderful and personal way to up your wall's style stakes

My Cottage for a Horse, SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
SA&amp;V—SAARANHA&amp;VASCONCELOS

SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS
SA&amp;V—SAARANHA&amp;VASCONCELOS
SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS

9. Tiles are a timeless way to add some oomph to your walls, but try to embrace a pattern rather than just a block colour

homify Classic style bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

10. Iconic magazine covers, movie posters and any other printed collectables make amazing wall decoration. Be sure to frame them and use UV glass so they don't fade over time

Camões - Home decor, Staging Factory Staging Factory Minimalist bathroom
Staging Factory

Staging Factory
Staging Factory
Staging Factory

For more wall inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 19 Interior Walls You'll Think Are Stone Cold Stunners.

16 exciting modern ideas for dull suburban gardens
How are you planning to give your walls some X-factor?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks