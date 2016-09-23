10 room-enhancing modern wall ideas for your home

You've got plenty of walls in your home but how are you going to decorate them? Paint, patterns, art? There are a host of fabulous ways to make a little more of the structural elements of your home design and we've found some of the best.
Interior designers know the value of adding some extra style to your walls, so take a look at these recommended methods for doing so and see which might look amazing in your home!
For more wall inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 19 Interior Walls You'll Think Are Stone Cold Stunners.