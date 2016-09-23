300m² Dead Garden is Brought to Life

Looking more like a prison exercise yard than a picture perfect family garden, this space was in dire need of professional help and that's exactly what it got.
You won't believe what the landscapers managed to achieve here, but you will be determined to take another long, hard look at your own space to see what could be possible.
Honestly, if this garden could be improved so dramatically, just imagine what could be done with yours!
This space wouldn't be even half as bad if the lawn and plants hadn't been left to die and wither, but chain fencing, sparse greenery and a total lack of stewardship have all combined to make a really depressing space.
Even the terrace hasn't been given any attention, despite that being where the house meets the garden.
Clearly in use as there are chairs, it's such a sad little scene that needs a drastic overhaul to make it sociable or acceptable. How on earth do gardens get so neglected?
Gone is the awful garden scene and in its place now stands this beautiful, easy to manage landscape that has such a warm and fun feel.
The isolated sections, finished with brick edging, look great and that pond, as the central feature, is such an eye-catching addition!
The mix of materials in this garden makes for a really cohesive and pretty installation and nowhere is that more evident than here, at the pond's edge.
Brick meets wooden decking, greenery and a funky globe light and the overall look is fantastic!
Gone is the sad little terrace area and in it's place stands this beautiful brick weave patio corner, complete with built-in barbecue and food prep area.
What a marvellous addition that will make the space even more sociable. The only thing is, where will everyone sit to enjoy their food?
This terrace really has been transformed! With edge perfect decking installed, a water feature and a lovely classic parasol, the depressing porch of the past is completely wiped from our memory.
Sunny, sociable and so perfectly put together, this garden has nothing of the old incarnation left and we can't feel bad about that. This is a space that deserves to be celebrated and emulated, so which elements will you be inspired by?
