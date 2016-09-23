Your browser is out-of-date.

Minimal interior design long-lasting trend

press profile homify press profile homify
_c a s a |A S_, RO|a_ RO|a_ Minimalist kitchen
If you think minimalism means a total lack of style due to having no belongings, we're about to seriously school you about this fabulous and long-lasting trend. 

More akin to paring back busy home design schemes in favour of simple lines, clean finishes and understated but classic staples, we can totally understand why interior designers the world over align with this movement. 

When you take a look at these fabulous living spaces, from kitchens through to bedrooms, we just know you're going to have a new found love for minimalism, so let's not waste any more time!

1. Minimalist and functional, this kitchen is awesome

_c a s a |A S_, RO|a_ RO|a_ Minimalist kitchen
RO|a_

RO|a_
RO|a_
RO|a_

2. Such an unfussy living room!

AM HOUSE, SANSON ARCHITETTI SANSON ARCHITETTI Minimalist living room
SANSON ARCHITETTI

SANSON ARCHITETTI
SANSON ARCHITETTI
SANSON ARCHITETTI

3. Pops of colour aren't a sin in minimalist homes

TOTAL WHITE, Serenella Pari design Serenella Pari design Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Serenella Pari design

Serenella Pari design
Serenella Pari design
Serenella Pari design

4. Plants really soften this kitchen perfectly

Attico sullo Stretto, Mobilificio Marchese Mobilificio Marchese Minimalist houses
Mobilificio Marchese

Mobilificio Marchese
Mobilificio Marchese
Mobilificio Marchese

5. Contained storage systems help to minimise clutter

CASA G+M, GRAZIANI & DICEMBRINO GRAZIANI & DICEMBRINO Minimalist living room
GRAZIANI &amp; DICEMBRINO

GRAZIANI & DICEMBRINO
GRAZIANI &amp; DICEMBRINO
GRAZIANI & DICEMBRINO

6. Clean lines and slim profiles are ideal for minimalist homes

viavenezia, ALESSIO TOSTI DESIGN ALESSIO TOSTI DESIGN Minimalist kitchen Wood White
ALESSIO TOSTI DESIGN

ALESSIO TOSTI DESIGN
ALESSIO TOSTI DESIGN
ALESSIO TOSTI DESIGN

7. Integrated solutions make minimalism a doddle

venticinque, 23bassi studio di architettura 23bassi studio di architettura Minimalist living room
23bassi studio di architettura

23bassi studio di architettura
23bassi studio di architettura
23bassi studio di architettura

8. Angular shapes have such minimalist appeal

homify Minimalist bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

9. A mix of white and wood makes for a warm minimalist home

Interior DM, Didonè Comacchio Architects Didonè Comacchio Architects Minimalist kitchen
Didonè Comacchio Architects

Didonè Comacchio Architects
Didonè Comacchio Architects
Didonè Comacchio Architects

10. Polished concrete is a firm favourite in pared back design schemes

venticinque, 23bassi studio di architettura 23bassi studio di architettura Minimalist living room
23bassi studio di architettura

23bassi studio di architettura
23bassi studio di architettura
23bassi studio di architettura

11. Muted tones are a beautiful design element found in minimalist homes

Z House, EXiT architetti associati EXiT architetti associati Minimalist living room Wood
EXiT architetti associati

Z House

EXiT architetti associati
EXiT architetti associati
EXiT architetti associati

12. You can't have too much white!

APPARTAMENTO A MILANO, bdastudio bdastudio Minimalist living room
bdastudio

bdastudio
bdastudio
bdastudio

13. Symmetrical installations make the most of your space without overcrowding it

ostia lido, stefania eugeni stefania eugeni Minimalist bathroom
stefania eugeni

stefania eugeni
stefania eugeni
stefania eugeni

14. Colour-coordinated texture works well to add a nuance of unfussy style

01_appartamento a Verona, moovdesign moovdesign Minimalist houses
moovdesign

moovdesign
moovdesign
moovdesign

15. Sleek built-in storage is perfect for minimalist kitchens

APPARTAMENTO A MILANO, bdastudio bdastudio Minimalist kitchen
bdastudio

bdastudio
bdastudio
bdastudio

16. Simple schemes don't have to be colourless!

Radiant White, ristrutturami ristrutturami Minimalist living room
ristrutturami

ristrutturami
ristrutturami
ristrutturami

17. Skinny wall additions make for a simple take on necessary items, such as mirrors

AM HOUSE, SANSON ARCHITETTI SANSON ARCHITETTI Minimalist bathroom
SANSON ARCHITETTI

SANSON ARCHITETTI
SANSON ARCHITETTI
SANSON ARCHITETTI

18. Low-level furniture is a minimalist staple, especially in bedrooms!

homify Minimalist bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

19. Glass is a much-used minimalist material

Loft interior in rural complex, Edoardo Pennazio Edoardo Pennazio Minimalist bathroom
Edoardo Pennazio

Edoardo Pennazio
Edoardo Pennazio
Edoardo Pennazio

20. Modular furniture is great for minimalist homes

scomparire a Milano, ristrutturami ristrutturami Minimalist living room
ristrutturami

ristrutturami
ristrutturami
ristrutturami

21. Shapes are as important as colour

CASA L+L, Studio Associato Casiraghi Studio Associato Casiraghi Minimalist kitchen White
Studio Associato Casiraghi

Studio Associato Casiraghi
Studio Associato Casiraghi
Studio Associato Casiraghi

22. Imagine how relaxing this space must be

ostia lido, stefania eugeni stefania eugeni Minimalist living room
stefania eugeni

stefania eugeni
stefania eugeni
stefania eugeni

23. Geometric motifs look ideal in minimalist bathrooms

valle dei casali, stefania eugeni stefania eugeni Minimalist bathroom
stefania eugeni

stefania eugeni
stefania eugeni
stefania eugeni

24. Bright, white and simple!

Casa A&C, Giuseppina PIZZO Giuseppina PIZZO Minimalist kitchen
Giuseppina PIZZO

Giuseppina PIZZO
Giuseppina PIZZO
Giuseppina PIZZO

25. Minimalism is perfect for tight or unusual spaces

case Bircat, Cattaneo Brindelli architetti associati Cattaneo Brindelli architetti associati Minimalist bathroom
Cattaneo Brindelli architetti associati

Cattaneo Brindelli architetti associati
Cattaneo Brindelli architetti associati
Cattaneo Brindelli architetti associati

26. Wall shelves make neat and tidy rooms a more distinct possibility

zero6studio San Giovanni, Paolo Fusco Photo Paolo Fusco Photo Minimalist living room
Paolo Fusco Photo

Paolo Fusco Photo
Paolo Fusco Photo
Paolo Fusco Photo

27. Monochrome styling is a more impactful way to embrace minimalism

homify Minimalist living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

28. Slate and concrete have the perfect tones for minimalist style

CASA C+D, 3C+M architettura 3C+M architettura Minimalist bathroom
3C+M architettura

3C+M architettura
3C+M architettura
3C+M architettura

29. Gloss surfaces keep a pared back space feeling bright and dynamic

homify Minimalist kitchen White
homify

homify
homify
homify

30. What an en suite!

CASA L+L, Studio Associato Casiraghi Studio Associato Casiraghi Minimalist bedroom Beige
Studio Associato Casiraghi

Studio Associato Casiraghi
Studio Associato Casiraghi
Studio Associato Casiraghi

31. A lack of curtains really embraces minimalism

Villa vista mare a Bergeggi (SV), Barra&Barra Srl Barra&Barra Srl Minimalist bedroom
Barra&amp;Barra Srl

Barra&Barra Srl
Barra&amp;Barra Srl
Barra&Barra Srl

32. Unfussy lighting keeps a minimalist scheme working well

RIQUALIFICAZIONE DI UN LOTTO GOTICO, STUDIO DI ARCHITETTURA LUISELLA PREMOLI STUDIO DI ARCHITETTURA LUISELLA PREMOLI Minimalist kitchen
STUDIO DI ARCHITETTURA LUISELLA PREMOLI

STUDIO DI ARCHITETTURA LUISELLA PREMOLI
STUDIO DI ARCHITETTURA LUISELLA PREMOLI
STUDIO DI ARCHITETTURA LUISELLA PREMOLI

33. Hidden storage is minimalism at its best!

Appartamento a Milano, bdastudio bdastudio Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
bdastudio

bdastudio
bdastudio
bdastudio

34. Manipulating dead space makes minimalist spaces easier to achieve

Loft DUQUE DE ALBA. Madrid, Beriot, Bernardini arquitectos Beriot, Bernardini arquitectos Minimalist bedroom
Beriot, Bernardini arquitectos

Beriot, Bernardini arquitectos
Beriot, Bernardini arquitectos
Beriot, Bernardini arquitectos

35. Your garden can be minimalist too!

Attico sullo Stretto, Mobilificio Marchese Mobilificio Marchese Minimalist balcony, veranda & terrace
Mobilificio Marchese

Mobilificio Marchese
Mobilificio Marchese
Mobilificio Marchese

36. terraces look perfect when left more pared back and elegant

TER, studioSAL_14 studioSAL_14 Minimalist balcony, veranda & terrace Wood
studioSAL_14

studioSAL_14
studioSAL_14
studioSAL_14

For more minimalist inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: You can be minimalist in a small flat.

​15 super stylish ways you can use stone in your home
Could minimalism be for you, after all?

