Minimal interior design long-lasting trend

If you think minimalism means a total lack of style due to having no belongings, we're about to seriously school you about this fabulous and long-lasting trend.

More akin to paring back busy home design schemes in favour of simple lines, clean finishes and understated but classic staples, we can totally understand why interior designers the world over align with this movement.

When you take a look at these fabulous living spaces, from kitchens through to bedrooms, we just know you're going to have a new found love for minimalism, so let's not waste any more time!