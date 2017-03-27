24 wooden garden projects you could try building

Working with wood is such a pleasure, so why not consider creating something special for your garden?
We've found some super wooden projects to inspire you today and, though some of these would need the help of a professional carpenter to be completed, we think they'll at least inspire some more creative thinking!
If you're in the mood to get more hands on, let's take a look at some potential DIY gardening projects…
For more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 15 Common Garden Gaffes We All Make (But Could Avoid).
A great way to keep busy all year is to have a home project like the ones we've described here — you can truly get creative with woodworking plans! It's also an ideal project for kids to get involved with, but remember to be safe with garden woodworking projects and don't keep nails or other sharp objects lying around. Adding homemade wooden garden furniture to your backyard is also a nice way to personalise your space.
Tell us, will you start on some woodworking projects this spring?
And here's how to make your garden super cosy after you finish that woodworking project.