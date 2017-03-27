Your browser is out-of-date.

24 wooden garden projects you could try building

ガーデンキッチン, 木村博明 株式会社木村グリーンガーデナー 木村博明 株式会社木村グリーンガーデナー GardenFire pits & barbecues
Working with wood is such a pleasure, so why not consider creating something special for your garden

We've found some super wooden projects to inspire you today and, though some of these would need the help of a professional carpenter to be completed, we think they'll at least inspire some more creative thinking! 

If you're in the mood to get more hands on, let's take a look at some potential DIY gardening projects…

1. Step up to sit down on this lovely sunken bench set up

ガーデンキッチン, 木村博明 株式会社木村グリーンガーデナー 木村博明 株式会社木村グリーンガーデナー GardenFire pits & barbecues
木村博明　株式会社木村グリーンガーデナー

2. Wooden decking comes in easy to lay packs now, complete with instructions!

Taras z drewna Garapa. Realizacja w Wałbrzychu., PHU Bortnowski PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski

3. How about a self-contained garden room?

'The Crusoe Classic' - 6m x 4m Garden Room / Home Office / Studio / Summer House / Log Cabin / Chalet, Crusoe Garden Rooms Limited Crusoe Garden Rooms Limited Modern study/office
Crusoe Garden Rooms Limited

'The Crusoe Classic'—6m x 4m Garden Room / Home Office / Studio / Summer House / Log Cabin / Chalet

4. You can go as crazy as you dare with your shed design

Shoffice , Platform 5 Architects LLP Platform 5 Architects LLP Modern garage/shed
Platform 5 Architects LLP

Shoffice

5. We wouldn't mind something like a garden sauna, would you?

10m² Barbecue Cabin in a Derbyshire garden. Arctic Cabins Scandinavian style garden
Arctic Cabins

10m² Barbecue Cabin in a Derbyshire garden.

6. A raised terrace won't present too many problems, even for an amateur

homify GardenFurniture
homify

7. What a perfect dining table. The circular design makes it easy to copy!

ガーデンキッチン, 木村博明 株式会社木村グリーンガーデナー 木村博明 株式会社木村グリーンガーデナー GardenFire pits & barbecues
木村博明　株式会社木村グリーンガーデナー

8. Unique fencing is as easy as removing a few wooden panels

三本松でONな庭, 平山庭店 平山庭店 GardenFencing & walls
平山庭店

9. A covered gazebo makes your garden more stylish and weatherproof

homify GardenGreenhouses & pavilions
homify

10. You could start small by crafting some benches

les palettes du coeur, les palettes du coeur les palettes du coeur Eclectic style garden
les palettes du coeur

11. Now, that's an amazing granny annex!

homify Scandinavian style spa
homify

12. A picture perfect shed is only a weekend (or two) away

Gartenschrank, Gartenhaus2000 GmbH Gartenhaus2000 GmbH Classic style garage/shed
Gartenhaus2000 GmbH

13. A food preparation bench makes perfect sense in a sociable garden

ガーデンキッチン, 木村博明 株式会社木村グリーンガーデナー 木村博明 株式会社木村グリーンガーデナー GardenFire pits & barbecues
木村博明　株式会社木村グリーンガーデナー

14. A framework for hanging lights from is a great and simple garden addition

Pergola and Seating Matt Nichol Garden Design Ltd. GardenFurniture
Matt Nichol Garden Design Ltd.

Pergola and Seating

15. Here's an idea for all the super cool parents out there

The Old Vicarage, Lancashire, Barnes Walker Ltd Barnes Walker Ltd
Barnes Walker Ltd

The Old Vicarage, Lancashire

16. A door-less building makes a great al fresco dining area

Blokhutten, NuBuiten.nl NuBuiten.nl Garden Shed
NuBuiten.nl

17. Pallets can be easily repurposed into bench seating

Garden corner unit , Pallet furniture uk Pallet furniture uk GardenFurniture
Pallet furniture uk

Garden corner unit

18. Garden annexes don't get much lovelier than this

Gazebo with intergrated garden store Garden Affairs Ltd Classic style garden Wood Wood effect gazebo,garden store,veranda,outdoor seating,shelter,woodstore,practical,store,quality,flat roof,bike store
Garden Affairs Ltd

Gazebo with intergrated garden store

19. Don't forget to stain your wooden project when you're finished

Small, contemporary garden Bracknell, Berkshire homify Modern garden
homify

Small, contemporary garden Bracknell, Berkshire

20. Fancy trying your hand at adding some glazing too?

Дом в г.Калининграде, AGRAFFE design AGRAFFE design Classic style houses
AGRAFFE design

21. If a gazebo is simple, you can make matching furniture too!

Pergola Earth Designs Modern garden Solid Wood
Earth Designs

Pergola

22. Repurposing old tree trunks into lighting is a simple but effective project

Cracked Log Lamps, Duncan Meerding Duncan Meerding GardenLighting
Duncan Meerding

Cracked Log Lamps

23. Calling all gardeners! Make your own potting station

Landscaping and Garden Storage, Heritage Gardens UK Online Garden Centre Heritage Gardens UK Online Garden Centre GardenFurniture
Heritage Gardens UK Online Garden Centre

Landscaping and Garden Storage

24. Wooden trough beds are a perfect first-time DIY project

Laundry Cottage, Glen Dye, Banchory, Aberdeenshire, Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Roundhouse Architecture Ltd GardenFurniture
Roundhouse Architecture Ltd

Laundry Cottage, Glen Dye, Banchory, Aberdeenshire

For more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 15 Common Garden Gaffes We All Make (But Could Avoid).

Getting creative with woodworking plans

GRAD Concept, Tarima para encajar., CASÁRBOL CASÁRBOL Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace
CASÁRBOL

A great way to keep busy all year is to have a home project like the ones we've described here — you can truly get creative with woodworking plans! It's also an ideal project for kids to get involved with, but remember to be safe with garden woodworking projects and don't keep nails or other sharp objects lying around. Adding homemade wooden garden furniture to your backyard is also a nice way to personalise your space.


Tell us, will you start on some woodworking projects this spring?


And here's how to make your garden super cosy after you finish that woodworking project.

14 DIY Projects to Do at Home with a Professional
Are you feeling ready to test your carpentry skills?

