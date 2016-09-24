Your browser is out-of-date.

How to organise your shoes in a creative way

press profile homify press profile homify
GIOCHIAMO, YU HIRAOKA DESIGN YU HIRAOKA DESIGN HouseholdStorage
All busy households seem to suffer from the same thing. Namely, a plethora of shoes cluttering up the hallway! We don't want you to keep dealing with stinky trainers and smelly sandals, so found some of the loveliest hallway storage solutions out there for you to take inspiration from.

Whether you want to display your treasured footwear or hide it away, we've got great ideas for you right here and they're all interior designer approved, too! 

1. For something a little more fun

Equilibre, Lucile Roybier Lucile Roybier Corridor, hallway & stairsDrawers & shelves
Lucile Roybier

Coloured lockers give everyone their own storage area.

2. A bench seat with hidden drawers

Galeriehaus im Dünenwald, Möhring Architekten Möhring Architekten Corridor, hallway & stairsClothes hooks & stands
Möhring Architekten

Also containing high-level, wall-mounted cubbyholes to make shoe storage simple!

3. Stylish pull out boxes

Salle a manger villa de Founex, LAdesign LAdesign Corridor, hallway & stairsDrawers & shelves
LAdesign

Your elegant hallway doesn't have to suffer if you choose stylish pull out boxes to hide footwear in.

4. Stealthy under-stairs shoe racks

Storage under stairs Fraher and Findlay Corridor, hallway & stairsStorage
Fraher and Findlay

Storage under stairs

The ultimate in sneaky, out of sight storage!

5. Keeping things simple

homify BedroomWardrobes & closets
homify

With a pared back hallway storage solution.

6. Disguised shoe cabinets

Commode basse avec miroir, A-A Dimension SARL A-A Dimension SARL Corridor, hallway & stairsDrawers & shelves
A-A Dimension SARL

Shoe cabinets that look like they have drawer fronts are great! The 'drawers' actually tilt to reveal your shoes.

7. A tall shoe cabinet

'Welcome' Contemporary hallway shoe storage with mirror by Birex homify Corridor, hallway & stairsStorage
homify

'Welcome' Contemporary hallway shoe storage with mirror by Birex

Will allow everyone to have their own shelf.

8. A repurposed trunk

Koffertische, FrauSchrader FrauSchrader Living roomSide tables & trays
FrauSchrader

A great idea if you want to stylishly keep your shoes out of sight and out of mind.

9. Modular storage blocks

GIOCHIAMO, YU HIRAOKA DESIGN YU HIRAOKA DESIGN HouseholdStorage
YU HIRAOKA DESIGN

GIOCHIAMO

Look cute and can always be added to.

10. Under-stairs space

Manhattan Micro-Loft, Specht Architects Specht Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Specht Architects

Manhattan Micro-Loft

Would you consider a set of shoe drawers in your dead under-stairs space?

11. Simple wicker baskets

A House On The River Emma & Eve Interior Design Ltd Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
Emma &amp; Eve Interior Design Ltd

A House On The River

Wicker baskets add a dimension of elegant style to your hallways storage needs. Just make sure shoes are clean before going in!

12. Display cabinet

homify Corridor, hallway & stairsClothes hooks & stands
homify

For the household with plenty of pretty shoes to shout about, a display cabinet is the best choice.

13. A simple wire racking system

Mish-Mesh storage Loaf Corridor, hallway & stairsStorage Metal Grey
Loaf

Mish-Mesh storage

Will look stylish and offer easy usage.

14. Shoes on benches

Products, Maze Interior Maze Interior Corridor, hallway & stairsClothes hooks & stands
Maze Interior

Products

A simple and classic option, but perhaps try an unusual colour for the benches?

For more home organisation tips, take a look at this Ideabook: 21 Organisation Errors That Make Your Home Messy.

Minimal interior design long-lasting trend
Are any of these the perfect solution for your home?

No, Thanks