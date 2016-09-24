5 miraculous small bathroom renovations to inspire

Bathroom horror stories are one of our least favourite things, but we see a lot of value in them. If we can show you how some truly horrific spaces have been transformed, simply by employing the services of a bathroom designer and a talented fitting team, doesn't that give us all a little more hope?

Take a look at what we think are some of the most horrendous before pictures ever and then marvel at how the very same spaces have been entirely transformed.

You won't believe your eyes!