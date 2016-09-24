Your browser is out-of-date.

5 miraculous small bathroom renovations to inspire

press profile homify press profile homify
Bathroom horror stories are one of our least favourite things, but we see a lot of value in them. If we can show you how some truly horrific spaces have been transformed, simply by employing the services of a bathroom designer and a talented fitting team, doesn't that give us all a little more hope? 

Take a look at what we think are some of the most horrendous before pictures ever and then marvel at how the very same spaces have been entirely transformed.

You won't believe your eyes!

1. Before: No, just no

That sink area is giving up the shudders, not to mention the hideous tiles and terrifically outdated shower screen.

With water marks everywhere, this room sure doesn't look to be very loved and, if we're honest, we can totally see why! 

1. After: Yes, absolutely yes!

We've shaken our heads and taken a couple of double takes at this space and it really is the same room! 

Now gloriously dark and brooding, the rich tones have brought such style and elegance to this bathroom and the mirrored surfaces help to create the illusion of a far bigger area.

2. Before: Just the worst

Discarded tiles, grimy mildew and a super old-fashioned suite aren't exactly doing this bathroom any favours, are they? 

It's already a small space but with all the dirty optional extras, it shrinks even more. What a hellish room!

2. After: Simply the best!

Now, this is a bathroom you certainly wouldn't mind spending some time in! 

Neutral, bright and dazzlingly clean, it has all the features that you need and doesn't leave you with a grimace on your face. The change up of suite item positioning has really also helped here.

3. Before: That's a distinct colour scheme

What on earth must the owners of this home actually have been thinking?

Brown tiles, a cream toilet seat and then a blue and white shower curtain? Talk about making a horrid little room look a thousand times worse. 

Honestly, we are just blown away by how terrible this space is! 

3. After: All-white is alright

What a relief that a more elegant colour scheme has been chosen this time around.

Simple, timeless suite items and a simple minimalist feel have totally transformed this former 70s throwback bathroom design and you certainly wouldn't skip shower time now.

4. Before: Too much of a bad thing

When you want a classic and pleasing bathroom, try to steer clear of floor-to-ceiling and wall-to-wall apricot tiles! Talk about an assault on the eyes.

And, good grief, just look at that ultimate finishing touch of a mahogany effect toilet seat.

4. After: Just right

You really can't go wrong with an all-white bathroom, as it looks fresh, clean and so modern. 

In the case of this bathroom, it's the perfect antidote to what was there before and we really love the classic lines and simplicity. It's like the former incarnation never happened, thank goodness! 

5. Before: Nothing left to say

When you think you've seen all the awful bathrooms you can take, along comes this one with its bizarre tiles, wasted corner space (that looks creepy) and huge, dark air vent. 

Even with the lights on, you know this bathroom must look hideous and dingy… get us out!

5. After: Not too shabby!

A perfect family bathroom with plenty of light and space galore .And what a sweet touch to add some shabby chic sink dressers.

It's the ideal way to add a little personality back in without overshadowing the modern look. It's a big thumbs up from us!

For more bathroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: homify's Small Bathrooms of The Year 2016.

How to organise your shoes in a creative way
Does your bathroom seem less hopeless now?

