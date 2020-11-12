20 wardrobes ideal for small spaces

Not having a huge amount of space for a wardrobe or closet doesn't have to be a deal breaker as there are some amazing smaller options and clever hacks out there, just waiting for you.

In fact, altering the amount of available legroom in a space is nothing new to Interior Designers and Decorators, especially when it comes to closets and wardrobes for dressing rooms, bedrooms, etc. From small and short to slim and narrow, tiny wardrobes don’t seem to be going away anytime soon – but that is perfectly fine by us.

In fact, take a look at just how stylish and practical narrow- and small wardrobe designs can be…



