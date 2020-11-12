20 wardrobes ideal for small spaces

Not having a huge amount of space for a wardrobe or closet doesn't have to be a deal breaker as there are some amazing smaller options and clever hacks out there, just waiting for you.
In fact, altering the amount of available legroom in a space is nothing new to Interior Designers and Decorators, especially when it comes to closets and wardrobes for dressing rooms, bedrooms, etc. From small and short to slim and narrow, tiny wardrobes don’t seem to be going away anytime soon – but that is perfectly fine by us.
In fact, take a look at just how stylish and practical narrow- and small wardrobe designs can be…
Here we see how a shallow wardrobe can still be elegant and practical (as long as it’s tall and wide enough).
Tall and narrow wardrobe designs don’t have to be a headache as long as you’re committed to optimum storage.
• Clutter is much easier to manage with short wardrobe designs
• It’s a cost-effective way of managing a wardrobe while you’re losing/gaining weight
• Ideal for the “uniform” dresser who doesn’t mind repeating outfits
• Since a shallow wardrobe can only hold so many items, it’s more suited to a climate with relatively constant temperatures/seasons.
• Storing your clothing in a narrow wardrobe can lead to greater wear and tear
• Doesn’t present many options in terms of creative outfit creations
• Not really fit to store a range of clothing items for a four-season climate
• Can cause laundry bottlenecks (blocking or slowing down the laundry process), particularly when it comes to high-heat areas and with frequent travel.
