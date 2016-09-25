Your browser is out-of-date.

15 garden myths you've always believed (but aren't true)

Modern Garden with a rustic twist, Yorkshire Gardens Yorkshire Gardens Modern garden
We love getting down and dirty in the garden but it's so confusing when myths we've long thought were true turn out to be old wives' tales. How do you know what you actually should be doing and what you can forget about?

Well, its homify to the rescue once again as we've sifted through all the gardening myths that you thought were gospel and we're going to share the truth with you! 

Gardeners the world over have debunked some of the most popular long-held beliefs, so read on and get clued up with us.

1. Organic pesticides are not always safe! Just because they sound more natural, it doesn't mean they're actually ok to use so don't be fooled

Modern Garden with a rustic twist Yorkshire Gardens Modern garden raised beds,sleepers
Modern Garden with a rustic twist

2. You don't have to paint sawn tree wounds. This can just be a waste of time and harmful properties can get into the tree itself

狩山邸, 造園 武 造園 武 Modern garden
3. Adding sand to clay soil won't improve it. You can actually end up with an even stickier, more awful mess

Courtyard Garden Unique Landscapes Modern garden
Courtyard Garden

4. Watering plants at midday won't scorch them. Sun through water droplets on leaves will not actually be enough to harm your plants, so water away

rediseño de jardín de chalet adosado, Markoverde Paisajismo Markoverde Paisajismo Modern garden
5. You don't need to plant trees too deeply. You think you're supporting them, but you might not be giving the roots enough room to spread out

Nowoczesne nawierzchnie - taras i ogród, Modern Line Modern Line Modern garden
6. You shouldn't actually fill planting holes with fertiliser. You only need a sprinkle, so don't go overboard

Small back garden design homify Modern garden
Small back garden design

7. Drought resistant plants still actually need water. You can't simply plant and forget them forever

Circular Seating Area Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design Modern garden
Circular Seating Area

8. Planting two of each fruit tree is not essential. Pollination doesn't rely on two of the same tree in close proximity

Small town garden homify Modern garden
Small town garden

9. Feeding a dying plant won't always revive it. If the damage is done you'll have to say goodbye, so don't waste time fertilising and trying to nurse a dead bloom

Who's afraid of yellow?!, Ontwerpstudio Angela's Tuinen Ontwerpstudio Angela's Tuinen Modern garden
10. Adding baking soda or sugar to tomato plants won't guarantee sweet fruit. We don't know where the myth came from, but it's nonsense!

Freshly Prepped: Chelsea Flower Show 2009 Aralia Modern bars & clubs Wood Green Commercial Spaces
Freshly Prepped: Chelsea Flower Show 2009

11. You don't have to stake your young trees as they need to stand on their own and grow strong. A little struggle helps them to be hardy

Planting Borrowed Space Modern garden Planting,modern,contempoaray,garsses,pergola,lawn,fruit tree,apple tree
Planting

12. Gravel in plant pots isn't going to improve drainage. In fact, all it will guarantee is less room for plant roots

Korven en haarden, Gardeco Gardeco Modern garden
13. Bone meal isn't essential for new trees to grow strong. A little of any fertiliser will be a benefit, so bone meal is not a must have

Благоустройство участка в поселке горелый хутор, Студия архитектуры и дизайна Вояджи Дарьи Студия архитектуры и дизайна Вояджи Дарьи Modern garden
14. Don't just add more fertiliser when you're in doubt. A good compost can be expensive or a treasured commodity, so don't use it glibly. Read planting instructions and use the right amount

Contemporary Modern Family Garden Rosemary Coldstream Garden Design Limited Modern garden
Contemporary Modern Family Garden

15. Adding gravel or mulch to flowerbeds won't stop weeds growing. This will simply make it a little trickier for them to poke through but they still will

Contemporary Garden Design by London Based Garden Designer Josh Ward Josh Ward Garden Design Modern garden
Contemporary Garden Design by London Based Garden Designer Josh Ward

For more gardening tips and tricks, take a look at this Ideabook: 15 Common Garden Gaffes We All Make (But Could Avoid).

Did you used to believe any of these gardening myths?

