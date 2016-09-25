Your browser is out-of-date.

19 incredibly clever DIY projects you'll want to try

press profile homify
homify Study/officeDesks
Quick, easy and fun DIY and home improvement projects are fantastic for this time of year, as what can be better than spending a rainy afternoon putting your glue gun to good use or upcycling some existing household items? What's even better is that the projects we're suggesting today are fun for the whole family, so you can really get everyone involved! 

We think you'll impress even the most discerning of interior designers with your creations, so if you have a free weekend, some artistic leanings and a prepped kitchen table, read on and choose a few things to try.

1. Use a Sharpie to draw on blank crockery, then simply bake them to set the design and make it permanent. Bespoke mugs, ahoy!

Blue Dot Pottery Ltd
2. Use etching cream to make beautifully labelled kitchen storage jars

Secolari and co. ltd
3. Paint the inside of an old tray with blackboard paint then use it as a fancy cheeseboard, with all the options labelled

homify
4. Glue-gun a fun toy onto a bottle stopper to make wine that little bit more jolly

homify
5. Bespoke birthday candles are super easy to make! Melt crayons into a mould, add a wick and let them set

The Alice Boutique
6. Use a bleach pen to draw a funky design onto plain tea towels

ferm LIVING
7. Embroider a food cover to make it more fun!

Dotcomgiftshop
8. Jazz up your bathroom scales with a sheet of sticky-back plastic

Woodquail
9. Make a designer-style towel rail from basic metal plumbing supplies. This is super cheap!

homify
10. Use old tin cans to make a desk tidy by painting them cute colours and gluing together

Ergolife Pte Ltd
11. Shopping baskets make cool, contemporary magazine racks. You could even mount one on a bathroom wall

homify
12. Make yourself a motivation board for your office with a simple sheet of OSB and lots of inspiration pictures pinned to it

Tektura Wallcoverings
13. Create a funky bedside table from vintage suitcases and drill a hole for your lamp cable to make it look more pro

Jigsaw Interior Architecture
14. Garlands are super easy to make and beautiful. Add anything you like to a length of twine or cord! Pom-poms are our favourite

CURADORAS
15. Use a fabric pen to make totally personalised bedding

Old English Company
16. A stencil and a permanent marker will create a stunning personalised doormat in no time

Earth Designs
17. Paint old jam jars with glass paint to create pretty drinking glasses or vases

NuCasa
18. Simple roller blinds are a doddle to make and really liven up a room

homify
19. Glue pom-pom edging to old cushions to give them a funky upcycle!

99chairs
For more DIY tips to get you through the autumn and winter months, take a look at this Ideabook: 26 Of The Best (Ever) DIY Tips!

Which of these are you going to try your hand at?

