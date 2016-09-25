19 incredibly clever DIY projects you'll want to try

Quick, easy and fun DIY and home improvement projects are fantastic for this time of year, as what can be better than spending a rainy afternoon putting your glue gun to good use or upcycling some existing household items? What's even better is that the projects we're suggesting today are fun for the whole family, so you can really get everyone involved!

We think you'll impress even the most discerning of interior designers with your creations, so if you have a free weekend, some artistic leanings and a prepped kitchen table, read on and choose a few things to try.