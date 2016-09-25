17 inventive ways to reflect your style with mirrors

Unless you really don't like your own reflection, it's a safe bet that you have mirrors somewhere in your home. But have you chosen the right style for your home design aesthetic?

More than simply a wall hanging, mirrors can affect the entire feel, and even the perceived size, of a room, so we took a look at how respected interior designers have been using them in their projects, in a bid to inspire your next purchase.

We think you'll love the variety of styles on offer, so take a look and let us know which you like the best!