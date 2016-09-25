Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

17 inventive ways to reflect your style with mirrors

press profile homify press profile homify
Estilismo Piso Barri Vell colaboración con Lara Pujol Interiorisme, Tocat pel Vent Tocat pel Vent Mediterranean style dressing room
Loading admin actions …

Unless you really don't like your own reflection, it's a safe bet that you have mirrors somewhere in your home. But have you chosen the right style for your home design aesthetic? 

More than simply a wall hanging, mirrors can affect the entire feel, and even the perceived size, of a room, so we took a look at how respected interior designers have been using them in their projects, in a bid to inspire your next purchase.

We think you'll love the variety of styles on offer, so take a look and let us know which you like the best!

1. Large and rustic adds warmth to a pared back space

Estilismo Piso Barri Vell colaboración con Lara Pujol Interiorisme, Tocat pel Vent Tocat pel Vent Mediterranean style dressing room
Tocat pel Vent

Tocat pel Vent
Tocat pel Vent
Tocat pel Vent

2. Circular mirrors look Art Deco fabulous when grouped together

Ashley Road, Concept Eight Architects Concept Eight Architects Modern living room
Concept Eight Architects

Ashley Road

Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects

3. Illuminated mirrors in the bathroom kill two birds with one stylish stone!

Lucid LED Mirror Hudson Reed BathroomMirrors
Hudson Reed

Lucid LED Mirror

Hudson Reed
Hudson Reed
Hudson Reed

4. Ornately carved mirrors really bring a touch of global style influence into your home

Buckland Crescent, Living in Space Living in Space Dressing roomMirrors
Living in Space

Buckland Crescent

Living in Space
Living in Space
Living in Space

5. Gorgeously gothic, this opulent mirror looks right at home above a mantle

after Girl About The House Living roomFireplaces & accessories Yellow
Girl About The House

after

Girl About The House
Girl About The House
Girl About The House

6. Gold-plated mirrors look beautifully romantic

Vine Cottage, Phillips Tracey Architects Phillips Tracey Architects Classic style bedroom
Phillips Tracey Architects

Vine Cottage

Phillips Tracey Architects
Phillips Tracey Architects
Phillips Tracey Architects

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. You could almost step through this huge mirror into Wonderland!

Bedroom, The Wilderness, Wiltshire, Concept Interior Concept Interior Design & Decoration Ltd Eclectic style bedroom
Concept Interior Design &amp; Decoration Ltd

Bedroom, The Wilderness, Wiltshire, Concept Interior

Concept Interior Design & Decoration Ltd
Concept Interior Design &amp; Decoration Ltd
Concept Interior Design & Decoration Ltd

8. Freestanding mirrors are the perfect choice for a glamorous dressing room

Georgian Farmhouse, Etons of Bath Etons of Bath Country style bedroom
Etons of Bath

Georgian Farmhouse

Etons of Bath
Etons of Bath
Etons of Bath

9. Horizontal mirrors above the bed really make the whole room seem a lot larger

Bedroom Lujansphotography Modern style bedroom
Lujansphotography

Bedroom

Lujansphotography
Lujansphotography
Lujansphotography

10. Gilded mirrors are perfect for traditional and contemporary homes alike

Fireplace Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects Eclectic style bedroom
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects

Fireplace

Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects

11. We love the use of a super-sized mirror here to create a reflective wall

Bedroom, Richmond Place, Bath Concept Interior Design & Decoration Ltd Eclectic style bedroom
Concept Interior Design &amp; Decoration Ltd

Bedroom, Richmond Place, Bath

Concept Interior Design & Decoration Ltd
Concept Interior Design &amp; Decoration Ltd
Concept Interior Design & Decoration Ltd

12. Dual bathroom mirrors make a symmetrical style statement

homify Minimalist bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

13. A contemporary take on a traditional framed mirror, we think this example is beautiful

Country House, Hampshire, Helen Green Design Helen Green Design Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
Helen Green Design

Country House, Hampshire

Helen Green Design
Helen Green Design
Helen Green Design

14. A gallery wall of mirrors is a funky way to accessorise your home

'Sfree' upholstered storage bed by Veneran homify BedroomBeds & headboards
homify

'Sfree' upholstered storage bed by Veneran

homify
homify
homify

15. When only opulence will do, a gold-edged mirror is a solid choice

Georgian Country House, Etons of Bath Etons of Bath Classic style living room
Etons of Bath

Georgian Country House

Etons of Bath
Etons of Bath
Etons of Bath

16. Distressed mirrors make beautiful additions to stylish hallways

Bespoke Round Convex Mirror Alguacil & Perkoff Ltd. Dressing roomMirrors
Alguacil &amp; Perkoff Ltd.

Bespoke Round Convex Mirror

Alguacil & Perkoff Ltd.
Alguacil &amp; Perkoff Ltd.
Alguacil & Perkoff Ltd.

17. If you like everything to have a function, mirrored storage is the perfect way to add some reflection to your home

homify Dining roomDressers & sideboards
homify

homify
homify
homify

For more storage inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 14 Brilliant Solutions For Your Hallway's Shoe Problem.

19 incredibly clever DIY projects you'll want to try
Which style did you think was the fairest of them all?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks