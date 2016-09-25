Your browser is out-of-date.

Using star signs to solve your bedroom design question

press profile homify press profile homify
HOTEL CAL REIET – THE MAIN HOUSE, Bloomint design Bloomint design Mediterranean style bedroom Beige
Loading admin actions …

If you're struggling to come up with the perfect bedroom design, it could already be written for you in the stars! We promise we haven't gone crazy, there are just certain aesthetics connected to each and every star sign and you might be surprised how accurate they are. 

Before you call in the decorators, take a look at our zodiac guide to bedroom and home design and consider choosing something that's meant to be tailored to your natural tastes and temperament. 

You never know, you could get the best night's sleep of your life!

1. If you're a Virgo, you will want to embrace a little neutral minimalism into your bedroom

HOTEL CAL REIET – THE MAIN HOUSE, Bloomint design Bloomint design Mediterranean style bedroom Beige
Bloomint design

HOTEL CAL REIET – THE MAIN HOUSE

Bloomint design
Bloomint design
Bloomint design

2. Aries' are passionate and fun so need some red or pink in there

APPARTEMENT BOHEME CHIC AU MASCULIN, cristina velani cristina velani Scandinavian style bedroom
cristina velani

cristina velani
cristina velani
cristina velani

3. Earth tones are perfect for headstrong Taurus bedrooms

Casa Martindale, JUNOR ARQUITECTOS JUNOR ARQUITECTOS Classic style bedroom
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS

JUNOR ARQUITECTOS
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS

4. Cultural influences and arty vibes are perfect for a Gemini

Bedroom Polygon arch&des Minimalist bedroom
Polygon arch&des

Bedroom

Polygon arch&des
Polygon arch&amp;des
Polygon arch&des

5. Born under the sign of Cancer? Then get yourself a super cosy, snuggly bedroom

Proyectos de interiorismo varios , estudio 60/75 estudio 60/75 Modern style bedroom
estudio 60/75

Proyectos de interiorismo varios

estudio 60/75
estudio 60/75
estudio 60/75

6. Leos enjoy the finer things in life, so opulence is the name of the game

Таунхаус в г.Краснодар, Design Studio Details Design Studio Details Eclectic style bedroom
Design Studio Details

Design Studio Details
Design Studio Details
Design Studio Details

7. Balance is vital for any Libra, so choose symmetry and coordinated colours

Dorrego, Matealbino arquitectura Matealbino arquitectura Modern style bedroom
Matealbino arquitectura

Matealbino arquitectura
Matealbino arquitectura
Matealbino arquitectura

8. Scorpios, you are bold and brave so your bedroom design should be!

Hells Kitchen Penthouse, Bhavin Taylor Design Bhavin Taylor Design Bedroom
Bhavin Taylor Design

Hells Kitchen Penthouse

Bhavin Taylor Design
Bhavin Taylor Design
Bhavin Taylor Design

9. If you're a Sagittarius, you'll know that travel and romance play key roles in your life. Make them a focus in your bedroom

homify Industrial style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

10. Purposeful and determined, Capricorns will fare well with a masculine and dark style of bedroom

Maison au Cap Ferret, Concept Home Setting Concept Home Setting Eclectic style bedroom
Concept Home Setting

Concept Home Setting
Concept Home Setting
Concept Home Setting

11. Creativity and playfulness are perfect for an Aquarius bedroom, so let your artistic side out to play

48 метров уюта, YOUR PROJECT YOUR PROJECT Industrial style bedroom
YOUR PROJECT

YOUR PROJECT
YOUR PROJECT
YOUR PROJECT

12. Calm and reflective, Pisces need soft, watercolour hues. Blue works especially well

Master bed by WN Interiors homify Industrial style bedroom
homify

Master bed by WN Interiors

homify
homify
homify

For more zodiac inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Matching Your Bathroom To Your Zodiac Sign.

Did you like bedroom design we suggested for you?

