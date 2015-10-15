The Rusty House

Sheer excellence awaits as we're about to begin our tour of one of 2015's most memorable homes. Inspired by minimalist architecture, the newly built home is a pinnacle of both design and craftsmanship. The experts behind the design are one of our favourite firms, headed by Zoran Bodrozic, who has built his reputation after many decades in the industry.
The home's interior is defined by sensational, uninterrupted communal areas that are showcased by an all-white scheme, which create an open, light-filled setting that's perfect for endless socialising and relaxing. Even the outdoor setting is on par with the interior, with an expansive deck, beautiful landscaping and even a secret shaded area at the rear of the garden.
Intrigued? Let's begin our tour…
From the moment you see the home from the street it becomes immediately obvious that you have arrived somewhere special. Constructed from a rigid-steel frame, the home is wrapped in bronze shaded metal panels, chosen for their incredible rustic appearance.
Thin metal slats that run horizontally in front of the windows ensure the internal environment stays comfortable, even during the heat of summer, as well as providing much needed privacy so the owners don't feel exposed to prying eyes.
Upon entering the home opens directly into a main communal zone that features an incredible hallow form. The cleverly zoned space includes spacious designated areas for living, cooking, dining and entertaining. The main design intention for this setting was to create a vast communal area that were characterised by bold modern features, while at the same time presenting a sense of comfort and homeliness.
To help create a healthy living environment the layout of the building incorporates a hallow form, which allows natural light to enter and for fresh air to circulate. A hallow form such as this also provides an amazing sense of space for those inside.
No longer just the domain of factory floors or posh retail outlets, polished concrete flooring is being featured in many new homes and with good reason. Polished concrete is beautiful, easy to clean, energy efficient and provides a space with the highly desirable industrial look.
In view is the state of the art kitchen, which is served by top-of-the-line appliances and housed between seamless cabinetry and hard-wearing working surfaces. The perfect kitchen for a passionate home chef.
The luxurious master bedroom enjoys a northern orientation with garden views and features an extensive walk-in wardrobe and sleek en-suite. Aside from opening up to the en-suite, the master bedroom also has its own private terrace.
It's obvious that this bathroom abides by the principle that ’form follows function’, whilst also allowing for touches of quality that makes the space feel just that little bit luxurious.
From the rear perspective the enclosed form of the front façade has been replaced with a more transparent appearance, with the metal sheeting and slats being replaced with more exposed glass.
A deck offers a bright and cosy place to hang out during the warmer months. There's a table and few chairs, which can be used to host special occasions or even a nice spot to drink a coffee before work in the morning.
What a great idea: at the rear of the garden, away from the house, is this amazing shaded area. Framed in cedar timber, the structure fits perfectly within the natural surrounds. Complete with comfy couches, the shaded area offers a perfect outdoor living experience where the owners are able to get away and relax. It's a beautiful spot, especially on a clear starry night.
