The Rusty House

Sheer excellence awaits as we're about to begin our tour of one of 2015's most memorable homes. Inspired by minimalist architecture, the newly built home is a pinnacle of both design and craftsmanship. The experts behind the design are one of our favourite firms, headed by Zoran Bodrozic, who has built his reputation after many decades in the industry.

The home's interior is defined by sensational, uninterrupted communal areas that are showcased by an all-white scheme, which create an open, light-filled setting that's perfect for endless socialising and relaxing. Even the outdoor setting is on par with the interior, with an expansive deck, beautiful landscaping and even a secret shaded area at the rear of the garden.

Intrigued? Let's begin our tour…