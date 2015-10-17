A Bungalow To Adore

This stunning Brazilian home, created by Marina Linhares Interior Design, has been termed the House of the People, and for good reason. With its embracing aesthetic and eclectic interior, it's a pleasure for anyone to behold.
Built on a humble 95m² site, including the garden area, this simple home is brimming with style and personality, with each design detail and decorative object carefully curated to infuse the space with a unique and convivial energy.
The project began as an understated dwelling constructed of traditional materials, such as wood and stone. These elements have continued to be emphasised throughout its more recent incarnation, with the designers determined to respect the history of the building, while transforming it into a modern, sophisticated home.
The result is breathtaking, with eclectic decoration enlivening the living area, stirring many points of interest and creating a unique and harmonious space in which to relax or entertain.
The façade of the House of the People is marked by simple, warm stone supporting a terracotta roof and grounding the home in tradition. Large, symmetrical doors open up to an elegant exterior courtyard in which well-established greenery thrives in the warm, Brazilian climate.
Wooden furnishings relay the understated embrace of the overall design aesthetic, creating a picturesque and inviting locale, perfect for relaxation and socialising throughout the day and well into the night.
Moving through to the interior and we are immediately struck by the height of the ceilings, which lift the space, creating a sense of visual expansion beyond the sturdy, wooden beams.
The décor in the home primarily consists of neutral colours, highlighting the meticulously curated array of decorative objects. Natural materials such as the wooden finishes of the walls and ceiling, the pebble mosaic floor and the loom carpet add rustic elements to the interior, beautifully complementing the sense of history established by the external stone walls.
The choice of furniture throughout the home combines a range of styles and themes, creating an intriguing sense of contrast. The use of leather in the furnishings adds another traditional, natural material to the array, while the luxurious, white sofa provides for supreme comfort.
Framing the space are two expansive openings in the form of a large window and door, which add a vibrant colour contrast to the more subdued warmth of the home's interior as the beauty of nature shines through.
The dining setting in this lovely, eclectic abode presents a unique form, with an oval table departing from the traditional, rectangular banquet style and the unique, curved design of the dining chairs follow suit. The chic, striped upholstery of the chairs lends a modern edge to the setting, which is finished perfectly with fresh, vibrant flowers.
This vantage also gives us a view of the extensive use of wood throughout the home, which has been used on the walls and throughout the kitchen add to the rustic appeal to the property.
The polished concrete countertop in the kitchen area is beautiful in its industrial elegance, with the cool of the concrete warmed by the surrounding wooden finishes. The black taps at the sink represent another point of design difference, with their unique finish deviating from the more common use of silver or brass.
Warm lighting beneath the kitchen shelves beautifully illuminates the array of interesting objects littering the space, and a smattering of fresh herbs on the bench top rests patiently, waiting for culinary creativity to strike!
Best of all in this kitchen is the built-in wine fridge, meaning that the perfect drop at the perfect temperature is on hand whenever the mood arises.
Alongside the many other eclectic elements decorating the living room are these stunning mirrors. Designed by architect Marcelo Alvarenga and artist Susanna Bastos, the mirrors have been constructed from recycled wood and glass and hang on ropes made from braided horse hair.
Together they serve to expand the room and reflect glimpses of the vibrancy of both the interior and exterior design of the House of the People.
Another sustainable element of this design can be found in these recycled timber storage units, which add an extra degree of functionality to the home while still reflecting traditional, rustic charm.
Dual surround-sound speakers protrude from the cabinet like a set of hi-tech ears, adding to the atmosphere of the room through the introduction of musical ambience.
By far one of the most appealing areas of this beautiful home is the glowing greenhouse extension which augments the living area. Integrated by an expansive opening from the living room, this space is delicately framed in glass to make the most of the influx of natural light.
Furnished with a daybed, armchair and card table the greenhouse would be blissful during the summer months as light streams through the windows and the perfect alternative to outdoors socialising on a chilly winter day or evening.
Finally, the garden of this property represents the ultimate in outdoor living, with a variety of tropical plants brought together to provide a sense of soothing calm to the environment. The paved courtyard and wooden furnishings serve to highlight the vibrant green bursting from the garden beds and a portable, metal charcoal fire adds a touch of modern practicality to the rustic scene.
