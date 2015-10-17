A Bungalow To Adore

This stunning Brazilian home, created by Marina Linhares Interior Design, has been termed the House of the People, and for good reason. With its embracing aesthetic and eclectic interior, it's a pleasure for anyone to behold.

Built on a humble 95m² site, including the garden area, this simple home is brimming with style and personality, with each design detail and decorative object carefully curated to infuse the space with a unique and convivial energy.

The project began as an understated dwelling constructed of traditional materials, such as wood and stone. These elements have continued to be emphasised throughout its more recent incarnation, with the designers determined to respect the history of the building, while transforming it into a modern, sophisticated home.

The result is breathtaking, with eclectic decoration enlivening the living area, stirring many points of interest and creating a unique and harmonious space in which to relax or entertain.