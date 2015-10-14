The Tiny Big House

Talk about a challenging project! The east facing allotment is less than 30 square metres in total, and to make matters even harder; the house on the neighbouring property has been built right up to the border—it's literally within touching distance.

To combat these challenges the design team knew they had to think outside the box. Their design approach was focused upon creating a home that felt light and spacious by using transparent surfaces and voids wherever possible. Unfortunately, the team was very limited to where they could place windows due to the neighbouring property being so close. The privacy of the new owners and their neighbours was absolutely critical, so you'll notice the majority of the windows are either facing towards the east or are placed above eye level for this reason.