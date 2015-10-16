The Rags To Riches House

The owners of a historical barn in the village of Saarbrücken in Germany had a serious predicament: their barn was beginning to crumble due to decades of neglect, with the building threatening to deteriorate more and more with each passing day.

The building obviously needed considerable attention but the question remained of how they would go about saving the building. A decision needed to be made fast. However, the owners were torn between restoring the barn to its original condition or changing the look and function of the barn to be something completely different. After much consideration and consultation with their builder they decided to go with the latter.

We won't give away how exactly they changed the old barn yet but you'll be surprised and amazed with the result when you find out! Keep scrolling and see why…