The Split Personality Home

The visual effect created by a new contemporary structure standing side-by-side next to an older building can be simply magical. Modern materials of steel, glass and sheet panelling can look like a natural addition to even the most traditional style home if applied correctly.

Today on homify, we're privileged to introduce a home extension where bold contemporary architecture has been added to a historical stone home. Overseen by two young and upcoming Portuguese architects, Filipe Pina & Maria Ines Costa, the pair bring a youthful approach to the project where their respect for history is evident throughout.

Come see for yourself!