The Split Personality Home

The visual effect created by a new contemporary structure standing side-by-side next to an older building can be simply magical. Modern materials of steel, glass and sheet panelling can look like a natural addition to even the most traditional style home if applied correctly.
Today on homify, we're privileged to introduce a home extension where bold contemporary architecture has been added to a historical stone home. Overseen by two young and upcoming Portuguese architects, Filipe Pina & Maria Ines Costa, the pair bring a youthful approach to the project where their respect for history is evident throughout.
Come see for yourself!
Here we see two buildings of strikingly different architecture styles standing side-by-side. From this angle it's difficult to tell but the two buildings actually form one home.
Slight alterations have been made to the original stone building, including windows being expanded and a two car garage being added. Focusing upon the extension: the building is completely modern with its cubic arrangement, black and white scheme and materials coming together to form a striking contemporary façade.
We simply must take a closer look!
The architects placed great emphasis on the precise coordination of connecting the two buildings. Connecting the two buildings is an amazing two-storey glass corridor, with the look of the glass and metal achieving a clean and controlled look.
Overall, the effect created by the old and new buildings standing side-by-side is simply stunning and is definitely a one of a kind.
The large expanses of glass allow us to see directly into the interiors of the home, which are illuminated by a warm glow. The light radiating from inside creates a fantastic effect, which draws our attention to the open nature of the layout inside.
Once inside we find ourselves within the internal courtyard of the home. The courtyard brings a whole new dimension to the internal setting with its light and open dimensions
By leaving the roof open to the outdoors the architects have created a stronger connection between the house and its surroundings, which means the occupants never feel to far from nature.
The floating timber stairs are a true centrepiece of the home with their gorgeous timber and rope balustrades. The design of the stairs appears to play tricks on you with them seemingly levitating in mid-air.
Up the stairs and we find ourselves in a unique section of the home. A pathway has been carved into a section of the old home's stone exterior walls. The rawness of the exposed stone is something to behold and is paired wonderfully with the warm tones of the timber flooring underfoot.
The minimalist kitchen is located within the extension of the house and has been incorporated into a broader open living concept.
The cooking area is enhanced by an all-white colour scheme with all the surfaces (minus the flooring) being coated in a shade of white. Appliances are also integrated into the scheme by being hidden in the handless drawers and cupboards. The entire room is light and bright due to the natural light that enters the space from the courtyard.
Overall, it's impossible not to be impressed by the sleek integration of old and new. The architects have done a fantastic job with the happy owners loving how their old home has been completely transformed into a modern residence that will meet their needs long into the future.
