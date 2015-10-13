Garden features your kids will love!

Now, we know that not everyone will have enough space to install a swimming pool, especially not just for their children, but if you do and you are keen to keep your kids healthy and fit, we can't think of a much better garden addition.

We love how this example seems to have taken everything we already suggested and installed that too, with a climbing frame, complete with pool slide, swing set and summerhouse all coming into view and we can imagine that on warm days you wouldn't be able to stop the little ones from getting their swimming costumes on and jumping in!

Garden features such as this really are for the whole family and offer not only great opportunities for play but also bonding so do consider something extra special!

