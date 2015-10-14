There are certain words that seem to be synonymous with a well thought out living room space and cosy is definitely one of them. Even the most minimal of rooms can still be considered a perfect place to hunker down and get comfortable for the evening and it is simple to create a warm and welcoming vibe.

Certain key features and additions help to create a cosy living room and though you may not have the available space to take advantage of all of them, even just selecting a few to install can make a huge difference so even if you only opt to mix up your mood lighting a bit, the end result can still be charming and comfy.

Take a look at these ideas for creating a cosy living room and see if you might be tempted to up the comfort factor a little in your own home.