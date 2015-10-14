There are certain words that seem to be synonymous with a well thought out living room space and cosy is definitely one of them. Even the most minimal of rooms can still be considered a perfect place to hunker down and get comfortable for the evening and it is simple to create a warm and welcoming vibe.
Certain key features and additions help to create a cosy living room and though you may not have the available space to take advantage of all of them, even just selecting a few to install can make a huge difference so even if you only opt to mix up your mood lighting a bit, the end result can still be charming and comfy.
Take a look at these ideas for creating a cosy living room and see if you might be tempted to up the comfort factor a little in your own home.
Well, sofas don't come much more comfy and inviting than this one from Loaf and we are just dying to leap on it, get cuddled up under a rug and watch some of our favourite films!
The perfect location for solo sitting, romantic cuddling or family hangouts, we think a large and squidgy sofa goes a long way towards promoting a sense of cosiness and blissed out relaxation. On something as gorgeous as this couch, even sick days wouldn't be as terrible as you could drag the duvet on and recuperate in comfort!
The hub of any cosy living room, a large and comfortable sofa is a vital addition to every home but be prepared to fight over it!
With your big sofa in place what could be lovelier than a fully working woodburner roaring away and providing enough heat to really make the space warm? Not much, given that they are as beautiful as they are practical, come in a range of different styles to suit everyone and are simple to have installed!
The perfect addition to any cosy living room, we love the thought of huddling up on the sofa with a favourite book and just letting the burner do its thing. As the evening draws in the golden light that the burner gives out will also help to create a cosy ambience and provide a show that is better than anything you will find on the television.
A cosy living room is dependent on lovely mood lighting and we can't help loving the potential this room offers! With wall mounted installations and crystal chandeliers both working together to create a bright and sparkling spot, just imagine how stunning the space must look when the lights are dimmed for a relaxing evening.
A great living room will almost always feature dimmed lighting, in a bid to relax residents before bedtime and we are feeling sleepy just thinking about big sofas, warm woodburners and soft, dimmed lights. Perfect for enjoying a cuddle with a partner, cosy lighting is a great way to distinguish between family and couple time, just don't tell the kids!
Take a look at this room and you will have to admit that it looks really cosy, but do you know why? It's not just the inclusion of a huge and aged Chesterfield sofa, though that does add to it. It's the use of big bookshelves to fill the open space.
Helping the room to feel just that little bit smaller, bookshelves are the ideal addition to any cosy living room and have the added bonus of always having fantastic reading material on hand for when you fancy curling up in the corner of your couch for some you time. They are also a good way to display personal belongings and trinkets, which all help to bring a sense of cosiness to a larger space.
No cosy living room would be complete without at least one luxurious rug in place but we are in love with this example that showcases three antique rugs, all thrown on the ground together.
The perfect solution for cold feet, rugs add texture and luxe to wherever they are installed, not to mention character and complementary tones. In this example, the rich hues of the wool rugs help to warm up the beige chairs and white walls to make the space feel, as a whole, warmer and more inviting. Without them it could run the risk of seeming a little too sterile.
If you have a woodburner installed, a rug is also the perfect place to lay and enjoy the warmth, though you may have to fight off the family dog or cat for that spot!
With your huge sofa, woodburner, pretty lighting, bookcases and rugs all in place, what can possibly be left to think about when creating a cosy living room? Accessories!
The finishing touches are what really makes a space pop and come together so give consideration to down-filled cushions in heavy fabrics, rustic wall art and even fresh flowers. All of these little touches will help to bring an extra sense of cohesive style to your living room so that you have an area so solely geared towards comfort and warmth that you will feel loathed to leave it!
