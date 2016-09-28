A step-by-step guide to bathroom renovation success

Here on homify we are all about beautiful spaces and homes. But it’s not as if we’re showing off—well, maybe just a little. But we always provide tips and tricks to help you achieve the same beauty and functionality in your own personal spaces back home.
But have you ever looked at a particular project and wondered how it was achieved? And if it would be possible for you to enjoy the same stylish results? Of course you have! And that is why we are bringing you today’s article where we sneak a peek at a bathroom renovation completed by interior design group Concept Interior.
So, top up that cup of tea, sit back, and get ready for some super inspiration. And feel free to take notes and thank us in the comments section afterwards…
Every masterpiece starts off with a blank canvas – and this was Concept Interior’s. Flaunting quite a spacious look that gets lots of natural light (always a plus!), this stripped-back room is where it all started out for our team.
Their aim? To provide their clients with a sleek and visually stunning bathroom space.
Of course any architect and/or interior designer needs to convey to the client what the final product will look like, which means a presentation of some sorts is in order.
For this particular space, a 3-dimensional rendering was created in order to show the homeowners what was planned in terms of layout, size, materials, etc.
The next step would be to survey the relevant site for the project and come up with inspirations. That is when a style board, featured above, is conjured up, which is basically a more detailed version of the 3-dimensional rendering that highlights the materials to be used, i.e. wood for the countertops, tiles for the flooring, iron for the mirror frame, etc.
Images that show other pieces (and/or other projects) are included here so that the client can get an idea of what to expect.
Keeping the client in the loop every step of the way is a very important process, as they will be the ones who not only pay for the project, but will have to live with the end results.
Numerous suggestions and plans are drawn up, some 3-dimensional and others less detailed. The detailed room elevations are 2-dimensional, like the architectural plans, and this is what the designers use to check their designs and play around with details like objects, materials, and space.
The relevant costs are then factored in so that the client can receive not only a visual demonstration of what the final product will look like, but also get an idea of what the expenses will be.
A fully scaled floor plan is then drawn up, which allows the designers to play with layout options before presenting it to the client. These drawings are what the professionals use to decide exactly what piece (furniture or décor) will go where and how much floor space will be used and left open.
When approved by the client, these plans are then used, among others, for the site’s construction.
The physical labour on the project starts, which will see numerous workers and machines enter the construction site. We thought we’d spare you these images and fast-forward to the elegant end results – the finished bathroom.
What was once a wish became a detailed idea, which then got translated into a bunch of drawings before, finally, being transformed into the stylish end result we see above.
Compare this image with the 3-D rendering and floor plan and see if you can decipher what suggestions were kept, which ideas where scratched altogether, and what other elements changed from the planning process to the final results.
Or better yet – compare this to the very first picture which shows the hollow and stripped-back room!
Taking a step back into the adjoining bedroom, we can see how the finished bathroom looks on a daily basis.
Clean colours, strong bathroom lighting (both artificial and natural), elegant materials, and an overall look that makes all the planning, drawing, and construction well worth it!
If you would like to see some more renovation projects, then feel free to check out: Before and After: Bathroom Renovation Inspiration.