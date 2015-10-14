6 tips for creating a romantic bedroom

It's shockingly easy to only think of our bedrooms as somewhere that we sleep so why bother making any effort with the decoration? This is a terrible mindset to get into so we are here to tell you what a wonderful space your boudoir is and how ripe for development and style evolution it can be!
Though there are a host of different styles that you may choose from, we think that a romantic bedroom is hard to beat, with soft furnishings and calming wall colours all working together to create a harmonious space that allows you to drift off to sleep in comfort and wake up in beautiful surroundings.
Take a look at our tips for creating a romantic bedroom and see if you could do with inviting Cupid into your home a little bit more!
For when the bed is too casual and you want somewhere lovely and relaxing to sit, a chaise really is the only option for a romantic bedroom. The perfect compromise between a bed and a chair, it allows for luxurious lounging and romantic languishing on a level that nothing else really offers.
Of course, our imagination carries us off into the realms of beautiful nightgowns and gorgeous film stars and while you may only use your chaise to lay your clothes on, it will still bring a sense of old school glamour and romanticism to your bedroom.
Naturally, your bedroom will need to actually offer you the right furniture for sleeping on and what could be more romantic than a huge designer bed complete with luxe finishes, polished metal and stunning shapes?
The focal point of your bedroom, a large, comfortable and beautifully designed bed can really elevate your space from drab to fab, while also injecting an undeniable sense of romance into what can be thought of as a simply perfunctory room. When we look at this piece of furniture, from Royz, we picture breakfast in bed, Sunday morning proposals and all manner of lovely things, so we know it would be perfectly placed in a romantic bedroom and we just can't get enough of the complimentary accessories, especially that fabulous chandelier!
There really is something special about the relationship between romantic and shabby chic styling as they just complement each other so perfectly. Take this dressing table for example; on it's own it could just look a bit old and tatty, but picture it in a stunningly romantic bedroom, complete with four poster bed and a silk robe hanging on the back of the chair. You see our point, don't you?
Adding a sense of pre-loved character to any room, a dressing table such as this one allows for even the fluffiest and and most Eros-inspired of spaces to be given some design edge and style. In our wildest dreams we can imagine getting ready for a big night out sat at a dressing table such as this one, with perfume bottles sat on one corner, with a lovely ornate mirror in the middle. Glamour and romance all in one!
We don't think that romantic bedroom lighting gets any better than natural sunlight, especially as it changes and evolves throughout the day and night and this room has what we can only describe as the most stunning illumination set up!
Just look at the vast amounts of natural dusky light that are pouring in through the huge open window! We know we would love to go to sleep and wake up with the dawn and the sunset but if you aren't fortunate enough to have access to this much natural light you can emulate it with the right installations. For a romantic setting, remember that dimmers and softer warm yellow tones work well and offer a more soothing and restful lighting style that bright white. Bedside lamps, as seen here, are also a wonderful way to inject some romance into your bedroom, especially when also dimmed.
A romantic bedroom would not be complete without some stunning soft furnishings that caress your skin as you sleep and this bed linen is the most perfect example of what we are talking about.
Clearly made from a high end material, such as cashmere, the bed throw looks so soft and inviting that we don't think we would be able to get up and get dressed every morning with that on top of us! A wonderful contrast to the crisp white sheets and pillowcases, this bed, though seemingly simple, looks utterly irresistible, which is surely the point of a romantic bedroom?
If you've gone to the trouble of creating a space that is warm, welcoming and romantic, don't spoil it by choosing a wall colour that totally alters the vibe.
Dark colours, though dramatic and luxe, can transform a space from romantic to sultry in a matter of seconds and while that might be fun, it is not what we are after! For a romantic bedroom consider paler, pastel shades for your walls, such as this lovely lavender. Feminine, delicate and calming, the space feels so romantic and chic that we know gender won't matter here as men and women alike will love to wake up in this spot every morning.
