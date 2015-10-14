6 tips for creating a romantic bedroom

It's shockingly easy to only think of our bedrooms as somewhere that we sleep so why bother making any effort with the decoration? This is a terrible mindset to get into so we are here to tell you what a wonderful space your boudoir is and how ripe for development and style evolution it can be!

Though there are a host of different styles that you may choose from, we think that a romantic bedroom is hard to beat, with soft furnishings and calming wall colours all working together to create a harmonious space that allows you to drift off to sleep in comfort and wake up in beautiful surroundings.

Take a look at our tips for creating a romantic bedroom and see if you could do with inviting Cupid into your home a little bit more!