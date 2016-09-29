Special kitchens: 10 modern and minimalist designs

Contrary to what many people may think, a clean and good-looking home does not have to include spaces stocked from floor to ceiling with keepsakes and furniture pieces. On the contrary, a room marked by a minimalist and/or modern style can look quite striking, as it relies on the presence of space rather than objects to flaunt its beauty.

But to achieve this, a few home design rules need to be abide by, such as the choice of colours, the use of textures, and the type (and amount) of furniture and décor pieces brought into the space.

So, to serve you up a delicious dose of modern/minimalist inspiration, we thought we’d take a look at a room that functions as both a practical and aesthetically pleasing space: the kitchen, for it plays venue to a range of activities beyond cooking and cleaning.

Let’s see what some expert designers are doing to the modern/minimalist kitchen—and what you can do to yours back home.