​Turning your home's lack of space in your favour

A small living room, a very narrow hallway… these, and more, show up in the majority of houses, leading the occupants to either tear their hair out in frustration, or come up with stylish alternatives to their space problems.

No, we don’t mean picking up a sledgehammer and going mad on those walls (rather dial up a professional if you want to renovate and enlarge those rooms), but rather channelling that energy into more effective means that can trick the eye and brain into thinking that those small rooms are, just perhaps, not that small after all.

Sound like black magic? Well, you don’t need to sell your soul for these tips, as they are free and ready for the picking. Thus, let’s see the options that you (or you and an expert, in some cases) can take on…