14 DIY Projects to Do at Home with a Professional

Having a go at home improvements yourself is admirable, but there are times when calling in a professional will save you time, money and a lot of effort.

We're not saying that you should default to calling in the experts, but it can be a good idea to know your own limitations before costly mistakes are made.

We've drawn up a list of the top DIY projects we think are best left to the pros—from fitting a new kitchen through to laying inch-perfect decking—so take a look and think about letting your builders lighten some of the load!