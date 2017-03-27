14 DIY Projects to Do at Home with a Professional

Having a go at home improvements yourself is admirable, but there are times when calling in a professional will save you time, money and a lot of effort.
We're not saying that you should default to calling in the experts, but it can be a good idea to know your own limitations before costly mistakes are made.
We've drawn up a list of the top DIY projects we think are best left to the pros—from fitting a new kitchen through to laying inch-perfect decking—so take a look and think about letting your builders lighten some of the load!
Perhaps advisable to call in the experts for this one!
Takes more than a rudimentary knowledge of carpentry and placement is key. Probably one for the pros…
This is serious business as you need to be sure you have the right flue system. Not an amateur job!
But they're more complex than simply cutting a hole in your roof!
Especially if lintels and supports need to be added. This is one for the builders.
But removing plaster is messy, time-consuming and requires specialist tools.
If only to minimise wastage and ensure a perfectly matched pattern all the way around.
A far cry from getting the staple gun out to upcycle an old kitchen chair pad. Definitely not for weekend DIYers.
So don't leave it to chance! All it would take is one spot of grout to be missed and you'll have a damp situation that'll be a nightmare to resolve.
This is especially true in minimalist homes so, if you're not a screed savant, we think paying a professional is your best course of action.
Is a piece of cake for carpenters but could take you an exceptionally long time. Save yourself the heartache!
An impressive permanent brick barbecue should really be built by a builder, if you want something that looks great and functions perfectly, as opposed to something a bit slapdash.
But if you have a tricky terrace or an uneven surface, there will be more to it than you think.
But you don't want to run the risk of shorting out your property. Call in an electrician and have peace of mind!
For more DIY inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 26 of the vest (ever) DIY tips!