Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

14 DIY Projects to Do at Home with a Professional

press profile homify press profile homify
Outdoor Kitchens and BBQ Areas, Design Outdoors Limited Design Outdoors Limited Mediterranean style garden
Loading admin actions …

Having a go at home improvements yourself is admirable, but there are times when calling in a professional will save you time, money and a lot of effort.

We're not saying that you should default to calling in the experts, but it can be a good idea to know your own limitations before costly mistakes are made. 

We've drawn up a list of the top DIY projects we think are best left to the pros—from fitting a new kitchen through to laying inch-perfect decking—so take a look and think about letting your builders lighten some of the load!

1. Laying flooring can be a complicated craft

Realizacja podłogi drewnianej w Chynowie koło Zielonej Góry, PHU Bortnowski PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski

PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski

Perhaps advisable to call in the experts for this one!

2. Making a kitchen island

Modern meets Edwardian. Rencraft Classic style kitchen
Rencraft

Modern meets Edwardian.

Rencraft
Rencraft
Rencraft

Takes more than a rudimentary knowledge of carpentry and placement is key. Probably one for the pros…

2. Installing a woodburner

Down Barton, Devon, Trewin Design Architects Trewin Design Architects Modern kitchen
Trewin Design Architects

Down Barton, Devon

Trewin Design Architects
Trewin Design Architects
Trewin Design Architects

This is serious business as you need to be sure you have the right flue system. Not an amateur job!

3. Skylights might seem like an easy thing to add

Richmond Kitchen Laura Gompertz Interiors Ltd Classic style kitchen Purple/Violet Banquette seating,Island seating,island,purple,Brassica,Farrow and Ball,family kitchen,family,dining,dining area,L-shape island
Laura Gompertz Interiors Ltd

Richmond Kitchen

Laura Gompertz Interiors Ltd
Laura Gompertz Interiors Ltd
Laura Gompertz Interiors Ltd

But they're more complex than simply cutting a hole in your roof!

5. French doors can be a tricky thing to add

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Especially if lintels and supports need to be added. This is one for the builders.

6. An exposed brick wall might seem like a simple task

Printworks, Prestigious Textiles Prestigious Textiles Modern living room
Prestigious Textiles

Printworks

Prestigious Textiles
Prestigious Textiles
Prestigious Textiles

But removing plaster is messy, time-consuming and requires specialist tools.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Expensive wallpaper should be hung by professional decorators

Sabi, Prestigious Textiles Prestigious Textiles Eclectic style living room
Prestigious Textiles

Sabi

Prestigious Textiles
Prestigious Textiles
Prestigious Textiles

If only to minimise wastage and ensure a perfectly matched pattern all the way around.

8. Reupholstering a sofa

homify Classic style living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

A far cry from getting the staple gun out to upcycle an old kitchen chair pad. Definitely not for weekend DIYers.

9. Waterproofing a wet room is critical

homify Eclectic style bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

So don't leave it to chance! All it would take is one spot of grout to be missed and you'll have a damp situation that'll be a nightmare to resolve.

10. Perfect plaster on walls is essential

The old milking shed Beech Architects Country style bedroom
Beech Architects

The old milking shed

Beech Architects
Beech Architects
Beech Architects

This is especially true in minimalist homes so, if you're not a screed savant, we think paying a professional is your best course of action.

11. Building storage into awkward spaces

Veddw Farm, Monmouthshire, Hall + Bednarczyk Architects Hall + Bednarczyk Architects Modern style bedroom
Hall + Bednarczyk Architects

Veddw Farm, Monmouthshire

Hall + Bednarczyk Architects
Hall + Bednarczyk Architects
Hall + Bednarczyk Architects

Is a piece of cake for carpenters but could take you an exceptionally long time. Save yourself the heartache!

12. Don't settle for slapdash

Outdoor Kitchens and BBQ Areas, Design Outdoors Limited Design Outdoors Limited Mediterranean style garden
Design Outdoors Limited

Outdoor Kitchens and BBQ Areas

Design Outdoors Limited
Design Outdoors Limited
Design Outdoors Limited

An impressive permanent brick barbecue should really be built by a builder, if you want something that looks great and functions perfectly, as opposed to something a bit slapdash.

13. Decking might seem easy to lay

Courtyard House - East Dulwich, Designcubed Designcubed Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Designcubed

Courtyard House — East Dulwich

Designcubed
Designcubed
Designcubed

But if you have a tricky terrace or an uneven surface, there will be more to it than you think.

14. Exterior lighting really makes your home pop

The Gables, Patalab Architecture Patalab Architecture Modern houses
Patalab Architecture

The Gables

Patalab Architecture
Patalab Architecture
Patalab Architecture

But you don't want to run the risk of shorting out your property. Call in an electrician and have peace of mind!

For more DIY inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 26 of the vest (ever) DIY tips!

Garden DIY projects - simple and quick home improvement
Are you happy to leave certain jobs to the professionals?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks