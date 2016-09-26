Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A money-saving tip for every room in your home

press profile homify press profile homify
homify Modern style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

Who doesn't love a few sneaky little tips for saving money? We know we do, so we've found some fantastic ones to share with you today.

If you're more than happy to see the cost of running your home dwindle, and want to be a little more environmentally responsible too, we think you'll love all of these tips. As will eco designers who are keen to re-educate us about the best ways to reuse and repurpose household items. 

So, let's start with the kitchen and see where we end up!

1. Kitchen: Minimise food waste by preparing all your fresh veg and freezing it in bags. Donate anything that's going to be surplus to friends and neighbours

Kitchen DDWH Architects Modern kitchen
DDWH Architects

Kitchen

DDWH Architects
DDWH Architects
DDWH Architects

2. Bathroom: Don't wash your towels more than you need to. Use them, then hang them up to dry straight away and you should get a good few days of use out of them

THE JACK WHITE HOUSE , STUDIO CERON & CERON STUDIO CERON & CERON Eclectic style bathroom
STUDIO CERON &amp; CERON

STUDIO CERON & CERON
STUDIO CERON &amp; CERON
STUDIO CERON & CERON

3. Bedroom: Turn your air-conditioning down at night and open a window instead

Bedroom homify Modern style bedroom
homify

Bedroom

homify
homify
homify

4. Living Room: When it comes to a redesign, opt for budget materials and try to reuse and repurpose things you already own

Living Room homify Modern living room
homify

Living Room

homify
homify
homify

5. Terrace: Use your terrace as a location for growing a few herbs and vegetables. Now, that's a great money-saver!

Vertical Garden, Jörg Brachmann Dipl. Designer (FH) Jörg Brachmann Dipl. Designer (FH) Balconies, verandas & terracesPlants & flowers
Jörg Brachmann Dipl. Designer (FH)

Jörg Brachmann Dipl. Designer (FH)
Jörg Brachmann Dipl. Designer (FH)
Jörg Brachmann Dipl. Designer (FH)

6. Study: Swap out any old-fashioned lightbulbs for modern LEDs as they're cheaper to run and last a lot longer

AP Home Office - Sintra, MUDA Home Design MUDA Home Design Scandinavian style study/office
MUDA Home Design

AP Home Office—Sintra

MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Kid's Room: Donate any unwanted toys to charity shops or shelters and don't replace them

Little LEIVARS, LEIVARS LEIVARS Eclectic style nursery/kids room
LEIVARS

Little LEIVARS

LEIVARS
LEIVARS
LEIVARS

8. Media Room: Don't buy physical products. Stream your films and music instead

Mostra de decoração, dsgnduo dsgnduo Modern media room
dsgnduo

dsgnduo
dsgnduo
dsgnduo

media—stream instead of buying

9. Dining Room: Make your own table linens to save money and add personality!

homify Country style dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

For more DIY fun, take a look at this Ideabook: DIY Autumn Decoration Ideas.

15 fabulous planters that would boost your small garden
Did any of these ideas make you want to be more thrifty?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks