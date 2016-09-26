Your browser is out-of-date.

13 gorgeous bedroom ideas you can easily recreate

press profile homify press profile homify
VALE DO LOBO, Staging Factory Staging Factory BedroomBeds & headboards
Giving your bedroom a little lift has never been easier, now we've found some super simple ideas that are staggeringly easy for you to copy.

You might have been planning a total overhaul but hold fire until you've seen our suggestions, as you might only need to change a couple of things out to have that interior designer-inspired bedroom you've always dreamed of! 

Are you ready for some fantastically easy small bedroom ideas? Then let's get to it…

1. Introduce some interesting prints to mix things up

VALE DO LOBO, Staging Factory Staging Factory BedroomBeds & headboards
Staging Factory

Staging Factory
Staging Factory
Staging Factory

2. Try a daybed, as they also look great when used as a sofa

morningside apartment, BHD Interiors BHD Interiors Classic style bedroom
BHD Interiors

BHD Interiors
BHD Interiors
BHD Interiors

3. A luxury headboard will transform a whole room!

morningside apartment, BHD Interiors BHD Interiors Classic style bedroom
BHD Interiors

BHD Interiors
BHD Interiors
BHD Interiors

4. Optimise your storage to make your space seem sleeker

homify Minimalist bedroom White
homify

homify
homify
homify

5. Have a flirtation with minimalism. It could lead to more peaceful sleep

Guest Bedroom Urban Shaastra Minimalist bedroom
Urban Shaastra

Guest Bedroom

Urban Shaastra
Urban Shaastra
Urban Shaastra

6. Embrace bold wallpaper for a really dramatic change

Green&Yellow Pixers Tropical style bedroom Multicolored leaves,tropical,jungle,wall mural,wallpaper
Pixers

Green&Yellow

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

7. Showcase features you can't change, such as amazing alcoves. A lick of paint is just the ticket

Trulli 66, ABBW angelobruno building workshop ABBW angelobruno building workshop Country style bedroom
ABBW angelobruno building workshop

ABBW angelobruno building workshop
ABBW angelobruno building workshop
ABBW angelobruno building workshop

8. If you have a taste for all things Asian, you can't go wrong by embracing that in your bedroom

MONOLOCALE FENG SHUI, ROBERTA DANISI architetto ROBERTA DANISI architetto Modern style bedroom Wood Yellow
ROBERTA DANISI architetto

ROBERTA DANISI architetto
ROBERTA DANISI architetto
ROBERTA DANISI architetto

9. Add some luxe curtains to the front of your wardrobe area, and give it some superstar appeal

Каменный лофт, CO:interior CO:interior Industrial style bedroom
CO:interior

CO:interior
CO:interior
CO:interior

10. Drapes around your bed are simple to attach (hello, staple gun) and look so romantic

Уютная спальня в восточном стиле, Nada-Design Студия дизайна. Nada-Design Студия дизайна. Asian style bedroom
Nada-Design Студия дизайна.

Nada-Design Студия дизайна.
Nada-Design Студия дизайна.
Nada-Design Студия дизайна.

11. Sliding privacy screens will make your bed feel far cosier when you're in it

48 метров уюта, YOUR PROJECT YOUR PROJECT Industrial style bedroom
YOUR PROJECT

YOUR PROJECT
YOUR PROJECT
YOUR PROJECT

12. An exposed brick wall will add natural elegance and simplicity to your bedroom scheme

Спальня с элементами лофта и яркими акцентами, Solo Design Studio Solo Design Studio Industrial style bedroom Bricks White
Solo Design Studio

Solo Design Studio
Solo Design Studio
Solo Design Studio

13. Get a little personal! How about ordering a wall decal of your favourite quote or mantra?

Haruki's apartment, The Goort The Goort Industrial style bedroom
The Goort

The Goort
The Goort
The Goort

For more bedroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 11 Simple Ways To Have A Beautiful Modern Bedroom.

Décor do's and don'ts from a pro
Tell us which ideas you plan to try out!

