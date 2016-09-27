Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Simple garden ideas that achieve spectacular results

press profile homify press profile homify
Jardin de la Luz, Beatrice Perlac - Adarve Jardines Beatrice Perlac - Adarve Jardines Modern garden
Loading admin actions …

We don't think there's anything better than wonderfully easy to follow tips that have a huge impact on a space. So, when it comes to creating a designer-chic garden, the tricks we're sharing with you today should be firmly in your mind as you reach for your trowel!

Landscape architects are phenomenal at creating perfectly planned and executed outdoor havens and, having looked at a plethora of inspiring gardening projects, we think we've honed in on some of the simpler touches that make a big impression. 

If you want to get the professional look for less (money and effort), read on…

1. Implement different levels in your garden to really impress!

homify Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

2. Path lights look great and show attention to detail

Jardin de la Luz, Beatrice Perlac - Adarve Jardines Beatrice Perlac - Adarve Jardines Modern garden
Beatrice Perlac—Adarve Jardines

Beatrice Perlac - Adarve Jardines
Beatrice Perlac—Adarve Jardines
Beatrice Perlac - Adarve Jardines

3. Adding some wood will up the style stakes of your garden no end

Casa CG, Grupo Arsciniest Grupo Arsciniest Modern garden Wood White
Grupo Arsciniest

Grupo Arsciniest
Grupo Arsciniest
Grupo Arsciniest

4. A comfortable seating area really amplifies your garden's usability

Residência Cruz, Arquitetura Ao Cubo LTDA Arquitetura Ao Cubo LTDA Modern garden
Arquitetura Ao Cubo LTDA

Arquitetura Ao Cubo LTDA
Arquitetura Ao Cubo LTDA
Arquitetura Ao Cubo LTDA

5. Modern water fountains look utterly incredible

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

6. A pergola will make the transition from inside to outside truly seamless

Projeto, Hungaro Decor Hungaro Decor Modern garden
Hungaro Decor

Hungaro Decor
Hungaro Decor
Hungaro Decor

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. A relaxing corner shows that you actually use and enjoy your space

Bamboo Terrace - Sintra, MUDA Home Design MUDA Home Design Rustic style garden
MUDA Home Design

Bamboo Terrace—Sintra

MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design

8. Chic planters and pots finish a garden to perfection and are easy to maintain

homify Modern garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

9. Bright lighting will make your garden have day-to-night appeal

Bamboo Terrace - Sintra, MUDA Home Design MUDA Home Design Rustic style garden
MUDA Home Design

Bamboo Terrace—Sintra

MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design

10. Bamboo isn't just lucky. It's utterly stylish and looks so high end!

CAROLCO 2, GF ARQUITECTOS GF ARQUITECTOS Modern garden Bamboo
GF ARQUITECTOS

GF ARQUITECTOS
GF ARQUITECTOS
GF ARQUITECTOS

11. Zen corners are perfect for adding some wow factor styling. Plus, they're self-contained so easy to stay on top of

Projeto Paisagismo, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

12. Living walls make a mature garden easy to emulate. They won't need much attention either as the plants used are usually hardy

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Modern garden
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

13. Quirky touches show that you've really thought about your garden, so try something out of the ordinary

Referenzen II, MM NATURSTEIN GMBH MM NATURSTEIN GMBH Classic style garden Stone
MM NATURSTEIN GMBH

MM NATURSTEIN GMBH
MM NATURSTEIN GMBH
MM NATURSTEIN GMBH

14. Stone cladding isn't just for houses, especially when it looks this gorgeous on a garden wall!

Residência Jardim Avelino, LAM Arquitetura | Interiores LAM Arquitetura | Interiores Modern garden
LAM Arquitetura | Interiores

LAM Arquitetura | Interiores
LAM Arquitetura | Interiores
LAM Arquitetura | Interiores

15. Add a fire pit top your garden for year-round warmth and massive style points

Campinas Decor, Garden Light Garden Light Modern garden
Garden Light

Garden Light
Garden Light
Garden Light

16. A daybed in your garden might feel extravagant, but isn't that the perfect reason to get one?

Casa Chelsea, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern garden
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

17. A cosy corner geared towards intimate socialising shows considerable landscaping skills

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining, Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Modern garden
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining

Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd

18. Have a good mix of materials in your garden as the contrasts really exaggerate the beauty of each item

Apartamento na Foz do Douro, GRAU.ZERO Arquitectura GRAU.ZERO Arquitectura Classic style garden
GRAU.ZERO Arquitectura

GRAU.ZERO Arquitectura
GRAU.ZERO Arquitectura
GRAU.ZERO Arquitectura

19. Don't forget to make the path that leads to your garden special too! Set the scene with lighting and pretty blooms

Casa Mo, FGO Arquitectura FGO Arquitectura Tropical style corridor, hallway & stairs Bamboo Wood effect
FGO Arquitectura

FGO Arquitectura
FGO Arquitectura
FGO Arquitectura

For more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 24 Wooden Garden Projects You Could Try Building.

7 habits to keep your home clean
Which of these ideas are you keen to try in your garden?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks