10 ingenious ideas that make home organisation easier

Organising a home can be such an ordeal, can't it? How do you find enough space for all the storage you need, whilst not impacting on the functionality of your home design? And how can you ensure everyone else in the household is helping as well?
We've taken a look at some of the projects completed by inspired interior designers and think we've found some solutions.
If you're keen to get a little more organised, this is definitely the article for you.
Instead of a regular wall as a room divide, what about a functional storage cupboard? That's smart thinking!
If you're starting a house building project, get your organisation sorted at the start and plan every room to be more functional.
Make the most of various levels in your home by defining what each area is for and don't try to combine functionalities.
Your bedroom is for sleeping, not watching films!
Murphy beds are fantastic for making the most of a small space, as they can simply be folded away when not in use to make a room bigger and tidier.
With everything together in one room, organisation is key in a studio flat, so make sure every item has a designated home and keep it there.
With the doors shut, this room will simply look like a wall. However, inside lies a hidden and perfectly functional kitchen and bathroom.
What a great way to block off private spaces!
There's no such thing as a too-awkward-to-use area, especially when you need more organisation. Build custom storage and seating and make every inch work for you!
Often frequently overlooked in terms of organisation potential, your corners can house large items, leaving the bulk of your room free and clear.
When you need extra storage, make sure you're thinking clearly about how much blank wall space you really need.
Cupboards can be as long, tall or high up as you want them, so get creative!
If you need more room in your home, a sofa bed can be a fantastic investment as it takes on the job of two bulky items of furniture with ease.
