Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 ingenious ideas that make home organisation easier

press profile homify press profile homify
Portfolio, Loft Factory Loft Factory Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
Loading admin actions …

Organising a home can be such an ordeal, can't it? How do you find enough space for all the storage you need, whilst not impacting on the functionality of your home design? And how can you ensure everyone else in the household is helping as well? 

We've taken a look at some of the projects completed by inspired interior designers and think we've found some solutions. 

If you're keen to get a little more organised, this is definitely the article for you.

1. Have a closet in the middle of the room

Portfolio, Loft Factory Loft Factory Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
Loft Factory

Loft Factory
Loft Factory
Loft Factory

Instead of a regular wall as a room divide, what about a functional storage cupboard? That's smart thinking!

2. Design your whole home to be organised

3D Plan Polygon arch&des
Polygon arch&amp;des

3D Plan

Polygon arch&des
Polygon arch&amp;des
Polygon arch&des

If you're starting a house building project, get your organisation sorted at the start and plan every room to be more functional.

3. Utilise different heights

LOFTY LUBELSKA, MIKOŁAJSKAstudio MIKOŁAJSKAstudio
MIKOŁAJSKAstudio

MIKOŁAJSKAstudio
MIKOŁAJSKAstudio
MIKOŁAJSKAstudio

Make the most of various levels in your home by defining what each area is for and don't try to combine functionalities. 

Your bedroom is for sleeping, not watching films!

4. Folding furniture offers space-saving potential

DEPARTAMENTO 18 M2, MinBai MinBai Study/officeStorage
MinBai

MinBai
MinBai
MinBai

Murphy beds are fantastic for making the most of a small space, as they can simply be folded away when not in use to make a room bigger and tidier.

5. Studios can be ultra-organised

Espacio comedor diario, Estudio de iluminación Giuliana Nieva Estudio de iluminación Giuliana Nieva Modern dining room
Estudio de iluminación Giuliana Nieva

Estudio de iluminación Giuliana Nieva
Estudio de iluminación Giuliana Nieva
Estudio de iluminación Giuliana Nieva

With everything together in one room, organisation is key in a studio flat, so make sure every item has a designated home and keep it there.

6. Fabulous false walls

Quintana 4598, IR arquitectura IR arquitectura Modern windows & doors Wood White
IR arquitectura

IR arquitectura
IR arquitectura
IR arquitectura

With the doors shut, this room will simply look like a wall. However, inside lies a hidden and perfectly functional kitchen and bathroom. 

What a great way to block off private spaces!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Use those awkward spaces

Kitchenette homify Modern kitchen
homify

Kitchenette

homify
homify
homify

There's no such thing as a too-awkward-to-use area, especially when you need more organisation. Build custom storage and seating and make every inch work for you!

8. Get into the corners

48 метров уюта, YOUR PROJECT YOUR PROJECT Industrial style bedroom
YOUR PROJECT

YOUR PROJECT
YOUR PROJECT
YOUR PROJECT

Often frequently overlooked in terms of organisation potential, your corners can house large items, leaving the bulk of your room free and clear.

9. Vary your cupboard heights

The Kitchenette Urban Shaastra Minimalist kitchen
Urban Shaastra

The Kitchenette

Urban Shaastra
Urban Shaastra
Urban Shaastra

When you need extra storage, make sure you're thinking clearly about how much blank wall space you really need.

Cupboards can be as long, tall or high up as you want them, so get creative!

10. Sofa bed's are a real room-saver

homify Industrial style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you need more room in your home, a sofa bed can be a fantastic investment as it takes on the job of two bulky items of furniture with ease.

For more helpful home organisation inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 14 Brilliant Solutions For Your Hallway's Shoe Problem.

Simple garden ideas that achieve spectacular results
Would any of these ideas solve your organisational woes?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks