Essential household items you definitely need

Hogar familiar en Badalona, Dröm Living Dröm Living Classic style dining room
When thinking about what you need to include in your home, we think it's best to start with the essentials and work your way up from there. To give you a helping hand, we've listed our absolute home must haves.

From a comfortable bed though to a clean shower curtain, we think you'll agree that we're leaving nothing to chance in terms of home comforts and style, so take a look at our list and see if you agree!

1. A comfortable sofa

Квартира для молодой девушки, Ekaterina Donde Design Ekaterina Donde Design Scandinavian style living room
Ekaterina Donde Design

Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design

This is absolutely mandatory, unless you like coming home from work and having nowhere cosy to curl up and relax.

No? We didn't think so! 

2. A solar lamp or torch

Torch S1, Sylvain WILLENZ Sylvain WILLENZ BedroomLighting
Sylvain WILLENZ

Sylvain WILLENZ
Sylvain WILLENZ
Sylvain WILLENZ

What happens if there's a power cut? 

They do happen and if you can't see where you're going, you run a real risk of injury, so have a torch or similar device in your home and keep it in the same, easily accessible place all the time.

3. A clean shower curtain

Die Wohlfühloase in den eigenen vier Wänden: Badezimmer, benuta GmbH benuta GmbH BathroomTextiles & accessories
benuta GmbH

benuta GmbH
benuta GmbH
benuta GmbH

Moving into a new property is exciting but using an existing shower curtain isn't! Bleurgh! 

Grab yourself a new one and put your stamp on your new bathroom.

4. A supportive bed and mattress

Natürliche Wohntextilien für einen Scandi-Look, Baltic Design Shop Baltic Design Shop BedroomAccessories & decoration
Baltic Design Shop

Baltic Design Shop
Baltic Design Shop
Baltic Design Shop

Any interior designer will tell you how important a good bed is, so try not to scrimp on this purchase if you can help it.

You need something supportive with a proper mattress.

5. Long-lasting kitchen utensils

House in Belgrano, GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS KitchenCabinets & shelves
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

House in Belgrano

GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

You don't want to be replacing your kitchen utensils all the time, so invest in a set of good quality ones right from the start.

Wooden items are often best as they're harder to break and usually reasonably priced.

6. A few really eye-catching furniture pieces

homify ArtworkPictures & paintings
homify

homify
homify
homify

Nothing makes a house a home quite like a few individual pieces, such as a retro sideboard that you love or a Welsh dresser you've lovingly upcycled.

7. A large laundry basket

Bathroom homify Modern bathroom
homify

Bathroom

homify
homify
homify

There will be days when you simply don't have time to put a load of washing on. However, as long as you have somewhere to hide your dirty clothing, your home will still look and feel fresh. 

Invest in a huge laundry basket!

8. A good stash of cleaning supplies

homify Eclectic style bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Try to think ahead and have a cleaning product for every surface you have in your home, including a glass shower screen and windows. 

Keep all your products together, out of the way. and commit to using them.

9. A functional table

Hogar familiar en Badalona, Dröm Living Dröm Living Classic style dining room
Dröm Living

Dröm Living
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

Even if you don't have the space for a dining table, try to include a coffee table somewhere, just so you have a surface where you can gather round, work or rest items on top of. 

Trust us, a table of some sort really is essential!

10. A few pretty potted plants

DIE TROPENSCHÖNHEITEN – ZIMMERPFLANZEN DES MONATS MAI, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de Interior landscaping
Pflanzenfreude.de

Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de

House plants clean your air, brighten your home and work wonders in terms of keeping your space feeling cheerful and welcoming. 

They are frequently inexpensive and we know you'll have fun choosing some that fit with your colour schemes!

Which of these items is your home missing?

