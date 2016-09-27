Essential household items you definitely need

When thinking about what you need to include in your home, we think it's best to start with the essentials and work your way up from there. To give you a helping hand, we've listed our absolute home must haves.
From a comfortable bed though to a clean shower curtain, we think you'll agree that we're leaving nothing to chance in terms of home comforts and style, so take a look at our list and see if you agree!
This is absolutely mandatory, unless you like coming home from work and having nowhere cosy to curl up and relax.
No? We didn't think so!
What happens if there's a power cut?
They do happen and if you can't see where you're going, you run a real risk of injury, so have a torch or similar device in your home and keep it in the same, easily accessible place all the time.
Moving into a new property is exciting but using an existing shower curtain isn't! Bleurgh!
Grab yourself a new one and put your stamp on your new bathroom.
Any interior designer will tell you how important a good bed is, so try not to scrimp on this purchase if you can help it.
You need something supportive with a proper mattress.
You don't want to be replacing your kitchen utensils all the time, so invest in a set of good quality ones right from the start.
Wooden items are often best as they're harder to break and usually reasonably priced.
Nothing makes a house a home quite like a few individual pieces, such as a retro sideboard that you love or a Welsh dresser you've lovingly upcycled.
There will be days when you simply don't have time to put a load of washing on. However, as long as you have somewhere to hide your dirty clothing, your home will still look and feel fresh.
Invest in a huge laundry basket!
Try to think ahead and have a cleaning product for every surface you have in your home, including a glass shower screen and windows.
Keep all your products together, out of the way. and commit to using them.
Even if you don't have the space for a dining table, try to include a coffee table somewhere, just so you have a surface where you can gather round, work or rest items on top of.
Trust us, a table of some sort really is essential!
House plants clean your air, brighten your home and work wonders in terms of keeping your space feeling cheerful and welcoming.
They are frequently inexpensive and we know you'll have fun choosing some that fit with your colour schemes!
