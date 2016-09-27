Your browser is out-of-date.

15 home must-haves for under £20

press profile homify press profile homify
Home Decor, EMOH Modern Furniture Store HK EMOH Modern Furniture Store HK KitchenKitchen utensils
We can't be the only ones that love a fantastic home furnishing bargain, can we? We hope not, as we've compiled a list of things we think every home needs, which all cost under £20.

We've looked at some of the most stylish and entertaining-friendly homes out there, created by fabulous interior designers, and feel confident we've identified those items that really set certain rooms apart. 

If you're keen to spend a little to make a massive impact in your home, read on!

1. Stick on touch-lighting orbs look great under kitchen cabinets

homify Asian style kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

2. Contemporary tea towels will show off your style credentials and don't cost the earth

Tea towels, Jangneus Jangneus HouseholdAccessories & decoration
Jangneus

Tea towels

Jangneus
Jangneus
Jangneus

3. Funky door stops add a little considered design without breaking the bank

Natural Rope Knot Door Stop homify HouseholdAccessories & decoration
homify

Natural Rope Knot Door Stop

homify
homify
homify

4. Simple herb planters look phenomenal but cost only a few pounds

House in Belgrano, GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS Modern kitchen
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

House in Belgrano

GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

5. Small throw rugs can transform an old sofa and cost very little if you shop around

Fairtrade Cotton Throw rigby & mac Living roomAccessories & decoration Cotton Cotton,Throw,ian snow
rigby &amp; mac

Fairtrade Cotton Throw

rigby & mac
rigby &amp; mac
rigby & mac

6. A wooden cheese platter will add elegance to any soirée without costing you a huge wedge!

Home Decor, EMOH Modern Furniture Store HK EMOH Modern Furniture Store HK KitchenKitchen utensils
EMOH Modern Furniture Store HK

EMOH Modern Furniture Store HK
EMOH Modern Furniture Store HK
EMOH Modern Furniture Store HK

7. A tin of blackboard paint is great to have in. Who knows what you'll fancy customising?

Chalkboard Placemats Altered Chic Dining roomAccessories & decoration
Altered Chic

Chalkboard Placemats

Altered Chic
Altered Chic
Altered Chic

8. A stylish laundry basket maintains the appearance of a tidy home and finishes a bathroom off to perfection. They'd be cheap at twice the price!

First Dibs laundry basket homify BathroomStorage Wood-Plastic Composite Blue handwoven,laundry basket,handmade basket,stylish,bathroom
homify

First Dibs laundry basket

homify
homify
homify

9. Candles are a must have for any home! Talk about a cheap way to add some really classic style

Bimala brass lanterns homify HouseholdAccessories & decoration
homify

Bimala brass lanterns

homify
homify
homify

10. A simple vase won't cripple your finances but will look wonderful with some fresh blooms in, if you treat yourself now and then!

Home Accessories, rigby & mac rigby & mac HouseholdAccessories & decoration
rigby &amp; mac

Home Accessories

rigby & mac
rigby &amp; mac
rigby & mac

11. Have some washi tape in a drawer and you'll be ready to add some zing to shelf edges or light switches when the mood takes hold

Washi Tape, Pamela Kilcoyne - Homify Pamela Kilcoyne - Homify HouseholdAccessories & decoration
Pamela Kilcoyne—Homify

Washi Tape

Pamela Kilcoyne - Homify
Pamela Kilcoyne—Homify
Pamela Kilcoyne - Homify

12. We don't think we need to tell you why a bottle opener is a must have!

Prism Bottle Opener Fate London HouseholdAccessories & decoration
Fate London

Prism Bottle Opener

Fate London
Fate London
Fate London

13. Invest in a decent broom to keep your home looking neat and clean. We're rather taken with the new versions that have patterned handles

Finest quality Goat hair & horsehair broom heads brush64 HouseholdHomewares
brush64

Finest quality Goat hair & horsehair broom heads

brush64
brush64
brush64

14. House plants are essential for everyone. Even if you're the grim reaper of blooms, try your skills with a little cactus!

Glass Pyramid Terrarium homify HouseholdPlants & accessories
homify

Glass Pyramid Terrarium

homify
homify
homify

15. You don't want to store huge numbers of plastic shopping bags, so invest in an eco-friendly tote that you can have on display in the kitchen. Practical, responsible and pretty!

Heavy goods storage bag An Artful Life HouseholdStorage
An Artful Life

Heavy goods storage bag

An Artful Life
An Artful Life
An Artful Life

For more home essentials inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Essential Household Items You Definitely Need.

​10 creative ideas to make your hallway as unique as you
What else would you add to our list?

