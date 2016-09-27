15 home must-haves for under £20

We can't be the only ones that love a fantastic home furnishing bargain, can we? We hope not, as we've compiled a list of things we think every home needs, which all cost under £20.

We've looked at some of the most stylish and entertaining-friendly homes out there, created by fabulous interior designers, and feel confident we've identified those items that really set certain rooms apart.

If you're keen to spend a little to make a massive impact in your home, read on!