14 garden privacy solutions to avoid nosey neighbours

RESIDENCIA R53, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern garden
Loading admin actions …

Whatever you do in your garden, you probably don't want your neighbours or passers-by being able to see in while you do it. So, have you given some thought to your privacy and how to maintain it? 

We looked at some seriously stylish ways landscape architects have tackled the issue of privacy and nosey neighbours and think we've found some of the most beautiful solutions out there.  

If you've been delaying adding walls or garden fencing to your home, take a look at these overlooked garden solutions as we know there'll be something that speaks to you! 


1. Wooden fencing is a classic solution that doesn't look too monolithic or stark

Plus, it’s 100% opaque, so take that, nosey neighbour!  

2. Natural hedging takes a while to grow but does offer a protective barrier with a more eco feel

Talk about letting Mother Nature provide you with some plants for privacy from neighbours! 

3. Stone walls make a striking impression and form a solid, undeniable privacy screen

4. Gabions are a fantastic modern take on garden privacy and they really mean business!

5. Less dense than box hedging, but just as pretty, you can grow a floral barrier for you garden or plant sapling trees

6. A metal fence will make a really strong statement and offers lots of opportunity for customisation

Visual Barriers

7. Living walls can be installed by a professional team in a day, but look as though they took years to grow

8. Woven fencing offers privacy without blocking out all of the natural sunlight. A win-win!

9. Concrete panels and gabions work perfectly together to create a beautiful and solid installation

10. Shaped concrete panels look stylish but are impossible to see through too

11. Stone and greenery are perfect partners for when you want privacy, but not at the detriment of a beautiful garden

12. Brick walls are perfect for garden privacy so if you have a crumbling one, try to restore it

Outdoor Kitchen

13. Rustic-style stone walls need to be built by an experienced craftsman, but what an investment!

14. Basic blockwork looks super modern and industrial and is a great deterrent for nosey neighbours!

Garden fencing mistakes to avoid: Planning Permission

Privacy in a small London Garden

We understand your frustration with neighbours looking into your garden, but before you can start fantasising about shutting out those nosey neighbours, you first need to ensure you have the correct planning permission for your garden fence/wall. 

For instance, if you want to install a fence over 2 m tall, you are legally required to apply for planning permission (failure to do so could land you in legal trouble). 


Garden fencing mistakes to avoid: Property boundaries

North West London Terraced House

Replacing an old fence means you probably already have your property boundaries scoped out. But it’s still advisable to check with your local department (or the title plan) to ensure you’re not trespassing onto your neighbour’s land. Remember, this could go a long way in salvaging an already tricky relationship with a nosey neighbour.  

You may also appreciate these Ideas and costs for transforming your home's exterior


​How to pick hallway colours
What are your plans with nosey neighbours? 

