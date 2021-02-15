14 garden privacy solutions to avoid nosey neighbours

Whatever you do in your garden, you probably don't want your neighbours or passers-by being able to see in while you do it. So, have you given some thought to your privacy and how to maintain it?

We looked at some seriously stylish ways landscape architects have tackled the issue of privacy and nosey neighbours and think we've found some of the most beautiful solutions out there.

If you've been delaying adding walls or garden fencing to your home, take a look at these overlooked garden solutions as we know there'll be something that speaks to you!



