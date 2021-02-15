14 garden privacy solutions to avoid nosey neighbours

Whatever you do in your garden, you probably don't want your neighbours or passers-by being able to see in while you do it. So, have you given some thought to your privacy and how to maintain it?
We looked at some seriously stylish ways landscape architects have tackled the issue of privacy and nosey neighbours and think we've found some of the most beautiful solutions out there.
If you've been delaying adding walls or garden fencing to your home, take a look at these overlooked garden solutions as we know there'll be something that speaks to you!
Plus, it’s 100% opaque, so take that, nosey neighbour!
Talk about letting Mother Nature provide you with some plants for privacy from neighbours!
We understand your frustration with neighbours looking into your garden, but before you can start fantasising about shutting out those nosey neighbours, you first need to ensure you have the correct planning permission for your garden fence/wall.
For instance, if you want to install a fence over 2 m tall, you are legally required to apply for planning permission (failure to do so could land you in legal trouble).
Replacing an old fence means you probably already have your property boundaries scoped out. But it’s still advisable to check with your local department (or the title plan) to ensure you’re not trespassing onto your neighbour’s land. Remember, this could go a long way in salvaging an already tricky relationship with a nosey neighbour.
You may also appreciate these Ideas and costs for transforming your home's exterior.