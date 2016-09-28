Your browser is out-of-date.

Modern ways to make your home more sophisticated

press profile homify press profile homify
homify Modern living room
A cutting-edge chic home is the dream, isn't it? Well, it doesn't have to be just a dream any more as we've really zeroed in on those little things you can do to make sure your home is exactly as you want it to be. 

If you look at contemporary home design projects completed by interior designers and want yours to look just as gorgeous and elegant, then read on. 

From your living room to your bathroom, we've got some fabulous tips for every room that will see you really reaching the upper echelons of interior style!

1. Stick to neutral tones to keep your home classic and timeless. We think walls and large furniture items really are best kept a little understated

Casa Ming, LGZ Taller de arquitectura LGZ Taller de arquitectura Modern windows & doors Wood Wood effect
LGZ Taller de arquitectura

2. Natural materials are fantastic for creating a modern, sophisticated home as they simply exude beauty without any tampering

Vivienda particular, Teresa Casas Disseny d'Interiors Teresa Casas Disseny d'Interiors Modern living room
Teresa Casas Disseny d&#39;Interiors

3. When it comes to furnishing a sophisticated home, it's a case of 'less is more'. Always opt for one amazing item, as opposed to 4 or 5 average pieces

フキの家, H建築スタジオ H建築スタジオ Modern living room
H建築スタジオ

4. White is fantastic if you want to hone in on a specific colour scheme and know you'll be able to commit to a regular cleaning schedule!

Renders&Progetti, Giuseppe DE DONNO - architetto Giuseppe DE DONNO - architetto Modern living room
Giuseppe DE DONNO—architetto

5. If you fancy being bold but white is too impractical, how about the total opposite?

House in Kloof Road , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern living room
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

House in Kloof Road

6. Lighting will seal the deal inside your home so be sure to choose attractive shades that maintain a strong effect. Don't sacrifice function for fashion!

Veramonte I, Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos Eclectic style dining room
Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos

7. Texture is the classier cousin of patterns so, for a sophisticated home, opt for different surfaces rather than garish prints

Traumwohnzimmer, LK&Projekt GmbH LK&Projekt GmbH Modern living room
LK&amp;Projekt GmbH

8. The more organic your home feels, the more natural your foray into sophisticated furnishing will be. Step away from the man-made materials

Casa Ming, LGZ Taller de arquitectura LGZ Taller de arquitectura Modern living room Wood Wood effect
LGZ Taller de arquitectura

9. Concealed storage is elegant, don't you think? We all have clutter, but the more sophisticated and modern homes simply hide it all away

Manhattan Micro-Loft, Specht Architects Specht Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Specht Architects

Manhattan Micro-Loft

10. When certain rooms are a necessity but not an aesthetic choice, it makes sense to hide them

Palma Plaza Residence Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects

Palma Plaza Residence

11. Modern homes will often make great use of higher ceilings. Try to do the same and keep the colour a nice, simple white

homify Modern living room
homify

12. Don't be afraid to experiment with a little bold colour but keep it heritage. This means richer, darker shades, such as this fabulous blue-based red

House in Chandlers Ford II, LA Hally Architect LA Hally Architect Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
LA Hally Architect

House in Chandlers Ford II

For more modern home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 10 Ideas To Dress Your Home's Walls (So They Look Modern).

12 little tricks that increase the value of your home
How have you made your home more sophisticated?

