Entry and hallway ideas for adding storage

Hallways and corridors are so often overlooked but we don't know why, as they offer such amazing opportunities for adding storage, displaying personal belongings and making transitional spaces into something special.

Interior designers clearly understand that as there are some beautiful projects out there that tie a home together. We've collated some of our favourites to show you today, which we hope will inspire some country-wide corridor revamps!

If you've been thinking about adding style to your less loved spaces, this is the Ideabook for you…