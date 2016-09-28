Your browser is out-of-date.

Entry and hallway ideas for adding storage

respirando arte., desink.it desink.it Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Hallways and corridors are so often overlooked but we don't know why, as they offer such amazing opportunities for adding storage, displaying personal belongings and making transitional spaces into something special.

Interior designers clearly understand that as there are some beautiful projects out there that tie a home together. We've collated some of our favourites to show you today, which we hope will inspire some country-wide corridor revamps! 

If you've been thinking about adding style to your less loved spaces, this is the Ideabook for you…

1. Recessed wall storage

La casa di Valentina, Modularis Progettazione e Arredo Modularis Progettazione e Arredo Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Is perfect for hallways.

2. Curved corridor walls

Appartamento Privato Rapallo, Studio_P - Luca Porcu Design Studio_P - Luca Porcu Design Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Really liven things up!

3. Combining wood and white

I NEUTRI PERFETTI, Melissa Giacchi Architetto d'Interni Melissa Giacchi Architetto d'Interni Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Makes for a perfect contrast.

4. Sliding doors into main rooms

casa vintage, Laura Canonico Architetto Laura Canonico Architetto Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Won't impact on a corridor's footprint.

5. Keeping things well lit

Casa M - Latina, Emanuela Gallerani Architetto Emanuela Gallerani Architetto Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Will make a huge difference.

6. A false ceiling

PRIVATE APARTMENT_BO, cristianavannini | arc cristianavannini | arc Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Can offer amazing lighting opportunities!

7. Creating a mini library

Appartamento CM, MIROarchitetti MIROarchitetti Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Has never been simpler than with corridor shelving.

8. A gallery wall will really transform a hallway!

Attico contemporaneo , cristina zanni designer cristina zanni designer Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
9. A touch of practicality

house#01, andrea rubini architetto andrea rubini architetto Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs Wood Grey
Can make you love a hallway more than any other room.

10. Funky touches in a hallway

Prati House, Mohamed Keilani Interiors Mohamed Keilani Interiors Mediterranean style corridor, hallway and stairs
Make an amazing first impression on guests.

11. Eclectic hallways

SUBURRA , MOB ARCHITECTS MOB ARCHITECTS Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Are fantastic for getting your interests out there from the start.

12. Minimalist corridors allow for a greater feeling of space

Progetti, luigi bello architetto luigi bello architetto Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Progetti

13. If you have treasured belongings to display

NEAR Architecture Eur, Paolo Fusco Photo Paolo Fusco Photo Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Wall shelving is your best friend.

14. A modernist table

Interior DM, Didonè Comacchio Architects Didonè Comacchio Architects Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Will bring a contemporary cool vibe to a hallway.

15. Floating cupboards

Da un soggiorno con una scala in legno si sale in mansarda..., Falegnameria Ferrari Falegnameria Ferrari Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Will keep the feeling of a large floor area in a narrow corridor.

16. Landings and hallways can (in effect) become extra rooms

CHALET VALDEMARIN, Tarimas de Autor Tarimas de Autor Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Wood
If you add a little comfort.

17. A feature floor will make a hallway come to life

Casa Bernini (Milano), studiodonizelli studiodonizelli Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Funky tiles for us, please!

18. Amazing and clever lighting

respirando arte., desink.it desink.it Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Will be a much admired feature in any corridor.

19. Don't build out into lean corridors

PRIVATE APARTMENT_MNG, cristianavannini | arc cristianavannini | arc Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Build into the walls to make the most of them!

20. Open-fronted shelves make wonderfully tactile additions

CASA G+M, GRAZIANI & DICEMBRINO GRAZIANI & DICEMBRINO Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
And they don't shrink a space.

21. Busy homes might have cluttered corridors

SUBURRA , MOB ARCHITECTS MOB ARCHITECTS Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
So make that part of your design aesthetic.

22. You can create beautiful designer-inspired hallways

Maison Fleury, Francesca Greco - HOME|Philosophy Francesca Greco - HOME|Philosophy Mediterranean style corridor, hallway and stairs
With affordable, flat-pack furniture.

For more hallway inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 14 brilliant solutions for your hallway's shoe problem.

Is your hallway ready for its big makeover?

