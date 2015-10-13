The Reborn Home

A total residential transformation! Today on homify we take you to the unbelievable refurbishment of a 30 year old dwelling, which is located in one of the best residential areas of Hermosillo, Sonora. The architect Juan Luis Fernandez was responsible for the spectacular alteration and renewal. Both inside and out, the appearance of this house has created new environments, which are cool, modern and bright!
The biggest challenge was to modernise the house, whose structure was a combination of functional style and classical detailing. To add to the difficulty the architect did not possess any structural plans for the residence. Many changes were undertaken during the construction and renovation and this helped to locate surprises and new ideas for the home. One example is the transition between the terrace and the new bar, which has been built on an existing platform in the back garden.
The interior layout was not modified but instead adapted to the changing needs and tastes of a modern 21st century family. Throughout the spaces, from the façade to the back yard, we are privileged to admire the genius of an innovative and creative mind. Let's take a look at some of the developments…
Truly functional style and detail are seen and are in-keeping with the time of the dwelling's construction. The original façade appeared heavy and monolithic. The large volume of the second level, which at the time was modern and spectacular, had begun to decline and now appeared dull and flat. The foliage and greenery was the only element providing life to the home. That is until now!
The updated façade of the house looks spacious with an abundance of light, modernity and brightness. The main entrance is a corridor where greenery, along with light and shadow, creates an interesting journey before entering the home. The gates of the garage and second floor windows allow a direct dialogue between the interior illumination and the street lighting. This ensures a unique residence located in the middle of the street.
As we take a look at the previous social area of the home we see a space that was ample, but lacking order. The design was visually unappealing and did not invite the occupant to relax. The bar in the middle of the room separated the dining room but avoided merging environments or creating an open plan space. The room almost felt like an enormous shed, surrounded by timber and carpet fringes… very uninspiring!
The new room features surprising elements that invite the occupant to touch and feel! The stone fireplace embers and grey stone within the wall separate the entranceway from the hall. The fireplace has been built where the bar was originally located, leaving a low wall that maintains continuity between the living zone, dining room and cooking space. The ceiling features a series of timber beams in a rustic style, which serve as a channel for the new electrical and lighting and also accentuate the modernity of the home. Moreover, the area feels welcoming with a renewed warmth.
As we look across the bar and the dining room we see the kitchen to the right and the staircase to the second level. The small lobby space would have been a hive for many activities but is now difficult and unusable. The timber slats, along with the barriers are old and dated. It is clear that a change was definitely needed!
The new dining room is absolutely gorgeous! Sharing space with the living room, the space exhibits continuity seen with the timber beam ceiling. The kitchen is bright and light thanks to the great illumination and looks large, modern and vibrant. In the background we see the new staircase leading to the second level, with a transparent railing structure to prevent a jumble of visual and structural elements. The walls are light in colour as well as the ceiling and floor. This room is a perfect canvas for stylish furniture and beautiful decorative details that create a strong and dramatic space.
The kitchen originally featured a timber construction, which now looks both out-dated and dysfunctional for modern living. It is clear that the space has not been exploited correctly. The height of the ceiling was low and the high shelves did not do much to help the feeling of spaciousness.
To solve the dilemma of the ceiling height, high shelves have been avoided, leaving only ground-level furniture and a breakfast bar. The shelves above the stove and exhaust hood look more like an organising space and ornamental details. This is due to the brightness of the stainless steel, which enhances spaciousness and reflects light. The island is covered with brown granite along with reddish timber joinery, ensuring warmth and a peaceful atmosphere. The views from both the dining room and the kitchen are directed to the rear patio and beautiful terrace outside. Let's take a look!
Outside the terrace and garden were completely wasted spaces. The grill area had an unfortunately low roof with a series of columns and planters that prevented a free flow between the covered patio and the garden. There was no openness and the space lacked fluidity, breeziness and the evening air.
The original terrace has been demolished, allowing new stylish elements, which feature both height and fluidity. The feeling is one of renewal, with an updated rear façade, a new playground, swimming pool and plentiful light. Furthermore, there is a bar floating upon the pool!
On the existing platform the bar was removed from the interior of the house and replaced by a new piece, which imparts both a rustic and modern aesthetic. This has large windows overlooking the pool as well as integrated environmental zones.
A rejuvenated patio, this modern terrace is full of light and freshness, inviting the occupant to relax and enjoy wonderful moments with loved ones. This renovated house is a series of sensations that are regenerated and reborn. It is a house with a new life!
