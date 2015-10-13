The Reborn Home

A total residential transformation! Today on homify we take you to the unbelievable refurbishment of a 30 year old dwelling, which is located in one of the best residential areas of Hermosillo, Sonora. The architect Juan Luis Fernandez was responsible for the spectacular alteration and renewal. Both inside and out, the appearance of this house has created new environments, which are cool, modern and bright!

The biggest challenge was to modernise the house, whose structure was a combination of functional style and classical detailing. To add to the difficulty the architect did not possess any structural plans for the residence. Many changes were undertaken during the construction and renovation and this helped to locate surprises and new ideas for the home. One example is the transition between the terrace and the new bar, which has been built on an existing platform in the back garden.

The interior layout was not modified but instead adapted to the changing needs and tastes of a modern 21st century family. Throughout the spaces, from the façade to the back yard, we are privileged to admire the genius of an innovative and creative mind. Let's take a look at some of the developments…