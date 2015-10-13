5 DIY Everyday Life Hacks!

Sometimes all it takes is imagination and a different perspective to solve those problematic everyday irritations. Why spend more money on items when you can simply solve those little everyday challenges with things you already have at home. It may take a little more work, but the end result you'll leave you feeling satisfied and happy knowing that you did it simply and easily all on your own.

In life, it's the simplest things that have the greatest results and at homify we want to make your home living great!

1. Never mix up your keys AGAIN! To distinguish your keys, paint them in a bright nail polish colour

2. When cooking, hang up your recipe book with a pants hanger

3. Use bull clips to organise those annoying and messy electrical cables

4. Use spaghetti as a match: A great tip for lighting those hard-to-reach candles

5. Use can tabs to hang more than one item of clothing on a single hanger.