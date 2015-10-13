Your browser is out-of-date.

5 DIY Everyday Life Hacks!

Leigh Theodore Vlassis Leigh Theodore Vlassis
Have you ever had one of those `how did I not think of that?!´ moments, where you come across something so simple and clever that it makes your life SO much easier? When you realise that the answer to those small everyday problems was right in front of your eyes the entire time?! Then your're going to love what's in store for you today.

At homify, we know how it feels when it comes to those everyday life annoyances, such as losing your keys to burning your fingers when trying to light a hard to reach candle. So to make your life a little easier, we have come up with 5 DIY (Do It Yourself) tips and tricks that you can do yourself, and with items you already have at home.

Creative ways to reuse your household items

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Sometimes all it takes is imagination and a different perspective to solve those problematic everyday irritations. Why spend more money on items when you can simply solve those little everyday challenges with things you already have at home. It may take a little more work, but the end result you'll leave you feeling satisfied and happy knowing that you did it simply and easily all on your own.

In life, it's the simplest things that have the greatest results and at homify we want to make your home living great!

1. Never mix up your keys AGAIN! To distinguish your keys, paint them in a bright nail polish colour

2. When cooking, hang up your recipe book with a pants hanger

3. Use bull clips to organise those annoying and messy electrical cables

4. Use spaghetti as a match: A great tip for lighting those hard-to-reach candles

5. Use can tabs to hang more than one item of clothing on a single hanger.

Mighty oakwood homes
Do you have another life hack? We’d love to know! Tell us in the comments section, below!

