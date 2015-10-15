6 ideas for a unique and fun playroom

Nothing quite says child friendly home like a dedicated and well thought out playroom. With bright colours, engaging walls and plenty of storage for the safe stowing away of discarded toys all on offer, what you are left with is a sunny, happy space that your children will love to play in.
It's not all about the fun though as educational elements are important too but these can be cleverly disguised by great design, so take a look at our ideas, below, and see if you can conjure up a magical playroom for your family home!
We love a good feature wall but in a playroom you need to be thinking about whimsy and fun, not complementary colours and moods! Take off your grown up hat for one second and you will see that a blank wall is the perfect canvas for a plethora of reusable wall decals and stickers,like these autumnal ones from Snuggledust Studios.
The ideal alternative to drawing on the walls or expensive, permanent murals, removable decals let your children express their creativity and imagination in a totally safe and temporary way, which is perfect as one day they might want to be a scarecrow but the next they might be a princess and you don't want to be painting a castle, do you?
As fun as play time is there is another important element of the day to be considered when designing a playroom and that's nap time. An essential part of any toddler's day, taking a nap allows them to recoup some valuable play energy so why not create a lovely little sleepy zone within the room itself rather than relegating them to their bedroom every time.
Beanbags with fluffy cushions, as seen here, not only look lovely but are super comfy and offer good support for a sleeping child and, thanks to being a pretty cool bit of furniture, you can be assured that they will not need updating any time soon!
If your little ones show a flair for art you should definitely consider including a desk in your new playroom to encourage practice. This is also a great way to get them used to sitting up at a table to complete work, which will soon enough be required for the timely completion of homework!
A great place for storing art supplies, we love this fabulous shabby chic desk in the shape of a house and think that it is the perfect combination of the practicality that you crave and the fun that children will want. Looks like somebody will be getting a parent of the year award!
Even the most minimalist of houses needs to admit that children love and thrive in areas that are brightly coloured. Even if your personal design ethos is for stark white and nothing else, your little ones will enjoy bright bursts of vibrant hues on the walls of their playroom.
Don't feel pressured to go gender typical with your choice of wall colour, just select colours that you think are happy, fun and conducive to enjoyable play, like the shocking turquoise in this picture. We love the scope for decorating that this colour offers and are already envisaging an under-the-sea theme, complete with fish wall decals and seaweed painted on the cupboard doors!
Don't worry, we're not suggesting that you simply plop your children down in front of a television. Quite the opposite, in fact. By having a designated media centre and a strict timetable children quickly learn that they cannot simply watch their favourite programmes all day but instead need to run around and have active play.
A great reward for a day of well behaved and enjoyable fun, a much loved film is a lovely way for parents and children to spend some quality time together, especially before bedtime when your little one is fresh out of the bath and sleepy. Curling up on the sofa together to watch something sweet also helps to affirm that the playroom doesn't have to be an adult-free zone and that everyone can enjoy time in there together.
As any parent knows, the number of toys that children own can quickly spiral out of control and you are going to have to find somewhere to put them all! It's simply not safe to leave toys all over the floor in case somebody trips over them but storage doesn't have to be the practical and boring addition that you may think!
Varying the use of colour and texture in your storage will help to make it a dynamic part of the wider playroom style and these cupboards, with sliding doors, are a great example of that. Including the white of the walls, they also bring a pop of colour and the fun of woodgrain into play, helping to make the installation a talking point, not a sore point!
