6 ideas for a unique and fun playroom

Nothing quite says child friendly home like a dedicated and well thought out playroom. With bright colours, engaging walls and plenty of storage for the safe stowing away of discarded toys all on offer, what you are left with is a sunny, happy space that your children will love to play in.

It's not all about the fun though as educational elements are important too but these can be cleverly disguised by great design, so take a look at our ideas, below, and see if you can conjure up a magical playroom for your family home!