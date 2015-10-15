Relax! Home spas made easy

The ultimate in luxury, home spas are a far more attainable addition than you may think and not solely reserved for the super rich. Offering blissful relaxation after a long day, treating yourself to a pampering session has never been so easy when you have access to all the amenities usually reserved for expensive hotels right there in your home!
Whatever your budget or available space, there is a solution for you. From a whirlpool bath through to an in-house sauna, take a look at our ideas for creating wonderful homes spas and see if you might be unwinding sooner than you thought.
So the setting of this bath may be a little unusual and definitely eye-catching but the bath itself is what we really need to focus on here. The perfect place for soaking away the cares of your work day, this large whirlpool bath, fitted by Post, will have you feeling human again in no time and singing the praises of home spas to anyone that will listen.
Perhaps we should address the surroundings a little. We have to admit that the vibrant green wall and calm, cool granite are working together so harmoniously to create a really laid back and natural vibe that if you do have a large bathroom space, perhaps you should consider them as inspiration. We can already feel ourselves relaxing just from looking at this picture!
If you think about saunas in the context of home spas, you are most likely picturing one that is big enough for ten people but smaller, more modest options are available and make for perfect home additions! Take a look at this example, with its diminutive size and perfect positioning and you will see what we mean.
Finished in a lovely and neutral natural wood, it is ideally sized for two people and so inconspicuous that you could blink and simply miss that it is here but, once you use it, you will never go back! In fact, we think you will wonder how it took you so long to have one installed.
If you prefer the restorative powers of steam over the dry heat of a sauna perhaps you could consider building yourself a designated steam room. Home spas really don't get much more eye-catching and inviting than this one that is so vibrant it almost resembles a disco and the lovely tiles will provide a super smooth seat for any users.
Only needing a modest space, a small spare room could easily be transformed into a steam room or perhaps a specially designed conservatory or summer house. The only problem we can foresee is not remembering to leave your spa before your skin turns too wrinkly!
If your tastes and needs are more aligned to the inclusion of a super high end and luxury shower, home spas can accommodate you! Just take a look at this vision in green tiles with a huge footprint, integrated bench seat and beautiful hardware! Clearly this shower has been included in a wider spa setting as we can see the sauna but even as a stand alone installation, it holds gravitas.
We can imagine many happy mornings jumping into a shower such as this one to start the day, or evenings spent washing away the stresses of a long shift, but either way the rest is the same: pure, unadulterated relaxation.
Home spas just wouldn't be the same without somewhere to meditate but if you can't find the space to include a dedicated room for the purpose, complete with grass mats and yoga mats, why not choose something a little more out of the ordinary? We are huge fans of this simple pyramid tent, complete with colour changing lighting and just know that placed out on a patio or lawn, it would be the perfect location for some deep thinking and guided meditation.
What with this and a sauna, you might be so relaxed you forget how to walk, so make sure you have a willing helper on standby to take you back into the house!
If there is one element of home spas that you really can't afford to not give enough consideration to, it's lighting. Creating a space that is geared towards soothing relaxation and calming serenity calls for consideration of every element but more so the illumination, which should be soft, warm and understated. We love this example, with roof cut outs allowing gentle rays of light to flow down and support small wall installations to create a restful and blissful spot.
For more spa inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Beautiful garden jacuzzis.